After another green season, Hull community garden covers up for winter

“To prepare for winter, the best thing is to keep the ground covered. Just cover the soil with something … A couple inches of compost, or leaves,” Dorner said. “It adds nutrients to the soil.”

The Hull Community Garden site on George Washington Boulevard has full sun, but it’s a windy spot, so the soil is in danger of drying out. A cover layer of organic material, such as fallen leaves, also will provide thermal insulation against winter’s deep cold, according to garden cofounder Judith Dorner.

After concluding their eighth growing season, Hull’s 23 community gardeners put their raised garden plots to bed for the winter.

One year, a gardener covered his plot with cardboard, she noted. Even that helps to provide thermal protection against the cold.

A layer of organic material creates an environment that is good for the soil and beneficial for helpful insects. “Your garden should have bugs,” Dorner said. “People freak out when they see bugs in compost or soils.” In fact, insects are a sign of life in the dirt.

Gardeners should pull out all the weeds growing in their plots, she advised, composting “whatever you can, but nothing that is diseased. If plants are diseased throw them out. And don’t allow weeds to seed.”

Almost a decade ago, she said, a small group began the process of creating Hull’s first community garden.

“We made it a pretty space to catch the eye,” Dorner said. “Gardening is more of an art than a science.”

In the summer of 2012, a small group of residents met with the town manager and selectmen to get the ball rolling to create a community garden for those who lacked garden space at home and to help beautify the town.

Dorner said she liked seeing community gardens in other towns and thought Hull could benefit from one. “I’ve always been intrigued by community gardens. I loved walking through them,” she said.

The would-be gardeners worried that in a community of small houses, condos, and relatively little open space, finding a garden site would be a challenge. But town officials warmed to the idea and proposed a town-owned location, the site of the former Showboat nightclub on George Washington Boulevard, the town’s main artery.

It would be an ideal site, gardeners and officials agreed. The property had a connection to the public water supply from the site’s previous use. The ground was flat, and the site was accessible by public transportation.

A little green floral beauty, the project’s founders urged, would be a cheerful welcome to motorists driving into town.

The town also offered some funding to get the project going, Dorner said. “We got the land free,” she said, but the new group had to buy insurance and cover expenses such as fencing and the cost of building the raised garden beds.

“We started building,” Dorner said. “It was really a community effort.”

With the ground secured, the project’s founders called on reinforcements. “Six guys with power tools arrived and put the boxes together,” Dorner said.

But something didn’t look right in the initial arrangement of the raised beds, according to a friend who looked down on the site from a balcony. Laid out end to end, the space’s 25 raised beds looked “too linear for a garden.” Apprised of the problem, the builders made adjustments.

“They changed the layout to something resembling a flower pattern,” Dorner said. “Something more organic.”

The full site is roughly triangular in shape, she said, 150 feet on its longest side, 90 feet on the smallest. The raised beds are available in two sizes. The smaller raised beds measure 4 feet by 4 feet; the larger beds measure 4 feet by 8 feet.

The arrangement left open space in which to plant a few trees, a native beach plum and an elderberry, some blueberry and raspberry plants, and a few other native perennials.

With 23 community gardeners, the Hull Community Garden has so far been able to find a plot for everyone who wishes to join. Member gardeners grow many of the vegetables and fruits commonly grown in the New England climate: tomatoes, peppers, herbs, onions, beans, greens, eggplant. Some people, Dorner said, try something “fancier.”

Given its full sun and sea breeze location, she said, gardeners “have to be prepared to pay attention and keep it watered.”

The community garden pays for its water. Individual gardeners pay annual fees for their plots, $25 for the smaller plots, $50 for the larger ones. The fees also pay for expenditures such as “a huge load of compost” acquired each year from a landscaping company.

When the growing season rolls around each year, the town’s community gardeners do their own thing at their own pace, Dorner said. But they come together for a single major event — the annual harvest dinner — held some time in August.

Even people who don’t wish to become gardeners, she said, want to be invited to that dinner.

For more information see the group’s Facebook site, www.facebook.com/hullcommunitygarden.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.