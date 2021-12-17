Another car ends up in a swimming pool

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Dec. 4, a car ended up on top of a covered swimming pool in Norwood, and the following night a similar scenario played out in Hanson. At 11:50 p.m. Dec. 5, the Regional Old Colony Communications Center dispatched the Hanson Fire Department to the corner of East Washington and Winter streets after a car left the roadway, crashed through a fence, and landed in a swimming pool in the backyard of a home on East Washington Street. The driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was able to get out before firefighters arrived and was not injured. The car was partially submerged in the pool, and a rotator tow truck had to be used to pull the car out of the water. Fire officials said the crash is under investigation by Hanson police.

HOLD THE DRESSING, PLEASE

Advertisement

At 7:59 a.m. Nov. 16, Wilmington police got a call from a resident of Arlene Avenue who reported vandalism to her mailbox, and she wanted an officer to view the damage. The log entry stated that salad dressing was dumped on the mailbox, and she wanted the incident logged.

RAISING SUSPICIONS WHILE SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER

At 3:38 p.m. Nov. 24, Wakefield police received a call from someone who reported seeing a man climb through a window of a home on Lake Shore Drive. The man was described as wearing a gray hoodie, hat, jeans, and “possibly wearing a black jacket over the hoodie.” The caller wanted to remain anonymous. The log entry stated that police responded and discovered that the man had a good reason to be climbing around the property, because he was “hanging Christmas decorations on the front porch.”

Advertisement

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS STOLEN, VANDALIZED

At 10:06 p.m. Dec. 4, Melrose police got a call from a resident who said a Santa decoration was stolen. The incident was logged and the resident was told to come to the police station in the morning to file a report.

At 1:14 p.m. Dec. 2, Peabody police were told that the wires to Christmas lights at a home on John Road had been cut. A week later, on Dec. 9, Peabody police received another complaint about Christmas decoration vandalism. A resident on Augustus Street said wires were cut from the home’s Christmas decorations, and that the same thing happened at two other homes on the street. According to the log entry, an officer was going to document the damage.

THINGS THAT GO BANG IN THE NIGHT

At 6:57 p.m. Dec. 8, Peabody police got a call from a woman on MacArthur Road who reported hearing a banging sound outside her house occurring approximately every 5 minutes. She told police that this had been going on for over 30 minutes. She didn’t know exactly what side of the house it was coming from or what could be causing the noise. Police responded and discovered the cause of the commotion: Wind had blown the door open and it was banging against the railing.

UNWANTED MUSICIAN

Advertisement

At 10:53 a.m. Oct. 20, the manager of Market Basket in Burlington called police asking for an officer to come by and tell an individual who was playing the violin in the parking lot to leave. The officer who arrived at the scene was unable to locate the violin player.

BYE-BYE BIRDIE

At 5:35 p.m. Nov. 13, Medfield police received a call from a resident of Metacomet Street who had a bird in their home. The animal control officer was notified, but then the resident called back to say never mind, the bird was out of the home. Fast forward to 8:49 p.m., and police received another call from the resident, this time saying that a bird was in the home and was trapped inside a closet. The animal control officer responded and removed the bird once and for all.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.