Attorney: Cranston could violate state and US Constitution by counting R.I. inmates at their pre-incarceration addresses

“We are very concerned any time you try to use other information – for instance, like the pre-incarceration addresses of inmates,” Igliozzi said. “We think that unreliability or conjecture could (represent) a potential violation of the US Constitution.”

Former state Senator David Igliozzi, an attorney representing Cranston, said the Special Commission on Reapportionment that it is required to use 2020 Census data in drawing House and Senate maps because it is the most accurate information.

PROVIDENCE – An attorney for the City of Cranston on Thursday told the state redistricting commission it would exceed its authority and violate the US and Rhode Island constitutions if it counts state inmates at their home addresses rather than the prisons in Cranston.

Advertisement

Also, he said that if the state treats the inmates at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, in Central Falls, differently than it treats the inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions, in Cranston, that could represent a violation of the equal protection clause of the US Constitution.

Igliozzi cited a 2016 ruling by the Circuit Court of Appeals for the First District, which held that the Constitution did not require Cranston to exclude ACI inmates from its redistricting process.

But Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, told the commission that it clearly has the authority to count inmates at their home addresses for redistricting purposes.

“The Census Bureau did deliberately provide states with group quarters information so they could, in fact, redistrict in order to address prison gerrymandering,” Brown said. “So we don’t believe there is any impediment to the commission recommending district lines that address the problem of prison gerrymandering.”

Brown said Igliozzi “misrepresented” what the 2016 redistricting case was about. “That case dealt with the question: Were states were constitutionally required to take into account ‘prison gerrymandering.’ The appellate court said it wasn’t required, but it never said states lacked authority to deal with the issue,” he said.

Advertisement

“In fact,” Brown said, “there are a dozen states that currently address the problem with redistricting maps.” Hundreds of municipalities have addressed the issue at the local level, he said. “And there are no court cases that it’s unconstitutional for states and municipalities to voluntarily address the issue of prison gerrymandering.”

Former state Senator Harold M. Metts, a Providence Democrat on the redistricting commission, said the overriding legal issue in his mind is the “one person/one vote” requirement. And he said state law says that for purposes of voting, a person’s place of residence does not change because of their confinement in a prison.

Thursday’s meeting began with the state’s redistricting consultant, Kimball W. Brace, telling the redistricting commission that 41 percent of the ACI inmates with known home addresses are expected to remain behind bars for less than two years.

“That is a sizable chunk,” he said. “It’s not everybody from the ACI going back to their homes, as some people advocated. But it is getting some of the individuals back to a different address.”

But Brown objected to the focus on how long inmates will remain at the ACI and whether they will return to their home addresses when they get out. “I would suggest that all of this discussion is needlessly complicated and irrelevant,” he said. “As you have heard many times, the census is a snapshot.”

Advertisement

The state does not take into consideration where other Rhode Island residents move after the census count is taken on April 1, 2020, Brown said. On that date, “a census taker could be knocking on my door, counting me where I live, and there could be a ‘for sale’ sign on my front lawn,” he said. “They aren’t asking me where am I planning to move.”

Representative Arthur J. Corvese, a North Providence Democrat, said he was open to the idea of counting of inmates serving shorter sentences at their home addresses. But he noted that one out of every four inmates are serving sentences of at least 10 years or life sentences, and he said they should be considered residents of the ACI in Cranston.

Brown disagreed, saying, “They are not residents of Cranston for any real purpose.”

Corvese said, “But they are going to be there for 10 years or more or never get out. Doesn’t that fly against common sense?”

Brown said, “No, again, you are dealing with a special population.”

“Yeah,” Corvese said, “a population that is not moving in 10 years.” He said, “That snapshot in time is actually that snapshot for 10 years.”

Brown said Cranston does not consider them residents for any practical purposes. For example, he said an inmate once tried to enroll his child in Cranston schools, and the city said it didn’t consider the prisoner a resident.

A proposed new map of Rhode Island's two congressional districts. Handout

The redistricting commission also got its first look at a proposed new congressional district map.

Advertisement

In April, Rhode Island managed to defy expectations for new census data and hold onto its two seats in the US House of Representatives. Representative David N. Cicilline, a Democrat, now represents the 1st Congressional District, and Representative James R. Langevin, a Democrat, represents the 2nd Congressional District.

Brace noted that Providence is the only municipality divided between the two districts – 50.2 percent in the 1st district and 49.8 percent in the 2nd district.

The redistricting commission is redrawing the state’s political boundaries as part of a once-a-decade process to reflect new census data. It must makes recommendations to General Assembly by Jan. 15.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.