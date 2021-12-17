Barrington High School may go to remote learning after shooting threat found in girls’ bathroom

“We know that many of you have questions about next week, specifically the Dec. 21 date indicated in the threat. In collaboration with law enforcement, and out of an abundance of caution, we may decide to engage in distance learning at Barrington High School only from Monday, Dec. 20 to Wednesday, Dec. 22, with a full in-person return date of Monday, Jan. 3, 2022,” read an email from Barrington High School principal Joseph D. Hurley.

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Barrington High School officials sent an email to students and parents Friday afternoon saying that the school might transition to distance learning on the day that someone threatened they would allegedly “shoot up the school.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a message was found written on the girls’ bathroom wall: “I am shooting up the school on 12/21/21 with my dad’s pistol.”

The school reacted at the time by sending letters to parents and guardians, alerting them of the incident and informing them that Barrington police would provide “an additional presence” at the school until the winter recess.

But throughout the week, parents and students demanded more from administrators. Anna Saal, a junior at Barrington High, started an online petition asking the school to transition to virtual learning. Petitioners are also asking for officials to suspend the student who wrote the threat and not allow the individual to return to school. They also ask that an explicit plan of action be communicated to parents and students, and that a clear screening plan be implemented to prevent this person from carrying weapons onto school premises. Nearly 3,500 people had signed the petition by Friday afternoon. It will be delivered to school officials.

“It’s really frustrating that some hope of not having to go to school with the threat of a shooting took so long. We’ve been asking for some type of action all week,” Saal told the Globe Friday. “We haven’t been listened to.”

Advertisement

Saal said she sent the petition to “a few friends” and then it “just took off.”

“People wrote comments about how they felt about going into school with this fear of being shot. One person literally commented, ‘The writing is on the walls,’” she said.

At the same time, school districts across the US took action to address posts shared on social app TikTok warned of violence in classrooms. Law enforcement officials in these districts have called these threats are vague and not credible, but many schools increased police presence Friday. The copycat threats have also been seen on Facebook and Snapchat.

But Barrington Superintendent Michael Messore said in an email that the district and local police departments are not aware of “any specific or credible threats” connected to social media posts.

“It could just be a TikTok trend. But it’s not the kind of trend that we can take lightly,” said Saal. She said her cousin, who lives outside of Cincinnati, had a similar threat, but on Snapchat, and did not go to school on Friday.

Messore said parents will likely see police presence at the schools for morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal. School officials are also expected to increase their level of supervision at the schools, he said.

But students feel more should be done. “Our school is always emphasizing social-emotional wellness,” Saal said. “But then they don’t listen to students when they physically and emotionally don’t feel safe.”

Advertisement

Messore said Barrington police and school administration are actively investigating the threat found in the bathroom. Barrington police are also working with specialists from the Rhode Island State Police “and are making progress in the investigation,” he said.

Saal said she and her classmates have had active shooter drills for years, where “without warning, we have to hide in our dark classrooms, holding textbooks that we have to throw at a shooter if they came in.” She said she pleaded with the school board to give students a heads up when one of those lockdowns are a drill.

“And now, they prepare us so much for them to not take action,” she said.

Hurley wrote in his email that the school would send updated communication “no later than 3 p.m.” on Sunday to inform students, parents, and staff of “our progress and decision about distance learning.”

“The basis of violent statements is trauma and mental health,” wrote Hurley. “Any student who comes forward with information related to this incident or any threat should trust that providing us with information, in confidence, will ensure that their classmate or friend will get the help they need. We care deeply about the well-being of our students, and are here to help.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.