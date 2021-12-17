Beverly’s historic Larcom Theatre looks to the future

The Crowells relied on second careers in real estate and marketing to pay the theater’s bills and eventually reopen its doors, she said. Now they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to make needed renovations that will help carry the theater into the future.

“We were closed for 18 months, but the bills kept coming,” said Lisa Crowell,who with her husband, Don, owns the Larcom Theatre , a music and performing arts venue located in the Arts and Theatre District of downtown Beverly. “We watched helplessly as the bills piled up and the doors remained shut. We are family-run — really a mom and pop — business.”

The arts community was hit hard during the pandemic: One of the first industries to shut down, it was also one of the last to reopen.

“Like for many, the pandemic for us represents much loss. We lost loved ones and almost lost our business,” said Don Crowell. “Because we work with contractors and did not have employees, we did not qualify for most government grant programs. It was and still is a frustrating and stressful time.”

The 600-capacity Larcom is one of three professional theaters in Beverly. Tucked away in a nondescript brick building one block from busy Cabot Street, the 1912 theater was named for Beverly’s beloved 19th-century poet, author, and teacher, Lucy Larcom, whose birthplace once stood at the same Wallis Street address.

The ornate jewel-box theater is best known for hosting the Le Grand David magic show for 35 years.

Several hand-painted images of peacocks adorn the walls of the Larcom Theatre, which opened in 1912. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Crowells purchased the theater in 2016 and transformed it into a multi-arts venue with music, dance, children’s theater, comedy, variety shows, and more. Following the debut of the Salem witch trial play “Saltonstall’s Trial” in October 2019, the Larcom was voted the first theater you want to go back to by BroadwayWorld Boston readers in 2020.

Even after surviving being closed for 18 months, the challenges remain. The pandemic highlighted the public safety needs of older buildings. The Larcom lobby is small. Social distancing is nearly impossible. The refreshment area and an air purifier take up a significant portion of the lobby, making it difficult for patrons to pass through the tight space and get to their seats or to the restrooms.

“Paying the bills during the pandemic left us with no money to use towards necessary improvements,” explained Don Crowell. “Enlarging the entrance would add comfort and safety for visitors and staff.”

The plan is to remove some seating, expand the entry and refreshment areas, and make room for kitchen equipment so that the theater can serve healthier snacks and small-bite menu items. A marquee-style sign also would be installed out front.

To defray the cost of the improvements, the Crowells have launched their first crowdfunding campaign in conjunction with the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, which empowers small businesses through financing and managerial assistance to create economic opportunities. So far, the campaign has raised over $20,000, which means the MGCC will match it. It’s not enough to complete the project, “but $40,000 is enough to get us started,” said Don Crowell.

“After being in the dark for almost two years, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you. We hope to meet our stretch goal to help further defray the costs of this project,” said Lisa Crowell.

“These are people that recognize the special place that live art, music, dance, and entertainment plays in our lives and especially our mental health.”

“The downtown theater is an important economic driver to the city and especially the restaurants that have also struggled to survive,” added Lisa Crowell. “We recently reopened and we heard from several of the restaurants downtown that they were busy with customers heading to a concert at the Larcom.”

Larcom Theatre owners Lisa and Don Crowell do everything at the Beverly playhouse while entertaining their sons, Benjamin, 6, and Elijah, 3. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff



