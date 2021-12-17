From ‘both sides of the glass,’ Joe Bertagna chronicles half a century in hockey

Netminder on Eastern Mass. and state championship teams at Arlington High and later at Harvard University, the longtime Gloucester resident’s current endeavors include holding his 48th annual goaltending school this past summer, serving as commissioner of the Eastern Hockey (Junior) League, as executive director of the American Hockey Coaches Association, and as director emeritus for USA Hockey.

Just because he wrote a book chronicling his more than 50 years in hockey, former Eastern College Athletic Conference and Hockey East Commissioner Joe Bertagna hasn’t said goodbye to the game.

“Other than family, food and the Red Sox, few things have inspired me as much as goaltending has. I have spent a half century playing it, studying it and writing about it. It has been a passion.’’ — Excerpt from Joe Bertagna’s recently published autobiography, “Late in the Third.’’

Joe Bertagna as a Harvard University goaltender during the early 1970s. Harvard Athletics

He is an inductee to the Massachusetts Hockey, Massachusetts High School Coaches, and Women’s Beanpot halls of fame.

Bertagna said in his book, subtitled “Observations from Both Sides of the Glass,’’ how simple sports used to be when he was in high school in the 1960s.

“Hockey was important to us,” he wrote, “but we played other sports as well. For our hockey games, two on-ice officials were enough to control our game. We got by without video replay, and in college we got to the NCAA Tournament without a computer ranking. … I’m old enough that none of the photos of me in a scrapbook my mother kept are in color.”

A former goaltender coach for the Boston Bruins, Bertagna had previously coached Harvard’s first women’s hockey team in 1977-78 and remained a proponent of the women’s game.

While ECAC commissioner, he established the first women’s college hockey league in the nation, and as Hockey East commissioner, he helped start the Women’s Hockey East Association.

His earliest memory being on ice?

“I was eight years old and my sister, Carol, took me to Hill’s Pond in Arlington, which was about 200 yards from our house. I wore a pair of white women’s figure skates,” he recalled.

Sixty-two years later, he still plays with a group called “Former Legends” at Milton Academy. The players are mainly in their 60s and 70s, and includes several of Bertagna’s former high school and college teammates.

“I wore my current chest protector in Italy in 1975 when our team, Cortina, won the national championship,” recalled Bertagna.

He met his wife, Kathy, when Bertagna was ECAC Commissioner, and she was working in the sports information office at Harvard. Her father, Bob Leonard, played hockey at Boston College and was an ECAC referee.

The couple has three children, Bobby, 25, Joey, 23, and Grace, 21. Grace, who attended Hamilton-Wenham Regional, was goaltender on the combined girls’ co-op team at Marblehead High School, which at the time also included players from Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester Essex, Gloucester, and Swampscott high schools.

“Winning the Eastern Mass. title in overtime in 1968 at the Garden against Norwood was my greatest thrill as a goalie,’’ Bertagna said, “and my greatest disappointment was losing at Cornell my senior year at Harvard which cost us a share of the Ivy League title. I didn’t play very well.”

Such experiences, he said, “have made me a comforting resource to goalies who have felt both extremes. You need to have a short memory in the net. Some goalies have it and some don’t.”

Coached by legends Eddie Burnsat Arlington High and Cooney Weiland (for one season) and Bill Cleary at Harvard, Bertagna said he absorbed organization from Burns, and a sense of balance from Cleary.

A former broadcaster and sports publicist, Bertagna said self-publishing his autobiography “has given me satisfaction on three levels — writing it, seeing people buy it, and hearing they enjoyed it.”

To purchase the book, go to lateinthethird.com.

