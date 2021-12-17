Episode 4: Bostonian Dart Adams shares the experiences of Black sports fans in the city

The fourth episode of “Black News Hour” explores how local organizations are creating opportunities for Black Bostonians to connect. We also take a look at the experiences of Black sports fans and journalists in Boston, a city known for its teams.
Bostonian and journalist Dart Adams joined the show to share what it’s like to be a fiercely loyal Black fan of Boston’s sports teams in a city that he says has earned a reputation of being racist.
Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown talks about what it is like to cover New England’s team as a Black woman. Globe columnist Christopher L. Gasper also shares his experiences with writing about Boston’s teams.
Advertisement
Then, Sheena Collier, founder and CEO of Boston While Black, details what her organization, started in 2020, has done to create community amongst Black people living in the Boston area.
Farrah A. Belizaire, founder of LiteWork Events, a group for young urban professionals, talks about her business and the impact its events have made on locals making connections.
See more about the topics discussed, and watch the episode below:
- To be Black, Bostonian, and proud
- Read more work from The Boston Globe sports columnist Christopher L. Gasper.
- Sheena Collier on feeling changed by Ghana, trying french fries everywhere, and giving in to relaxation
- In this chat room, Boston’s Black millennials build a community
Learn more about “Black News Hour” at globe.com/BNH.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.