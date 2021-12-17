Episode 4: Bostonian Dart Adams shares the experiences of Black sports fans in the city

The fourth episode of “Black News Hour” explores how local organizations are creating opportunities for Black Bostonians to connect. We also take a look at the experiences of Black sports fans and journalists in Boston, a city known for its teams.

Bostonian and journalist Dart Adams joined the show to share what it’s like to be a fiercely loyal Black fan of Boston’s sports teams in a city that he says has earned a reputation of being racist.

Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown talks about what it is like to cover New England’s team as a Black woman. Globe columnist Christopher L. Gasper also shares his experiences with writing about Boston’s teams.