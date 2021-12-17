Globe Santa is an inspiration to those he helps

“Being a young mother and making the decision to … start nursing school full time was a very difficult decision that I’m so glad I made,” reads a letter to Globe Santa.

But many of them are optimistic about a better future and working hard to ensure their children have one.

Nearly all of the families who ask Globe Santa for help are facing tremendous hardships

The woman lives in a town west of Boston with her husband and their 5-year-old daughter. The girl’s father works in construction and while he had plenty of jobs earlier in the year, he’s been out of work the last few months.

“My husband has been my biggest supporter,” she wrote. “But he is also usually unemployed for a third of the year, mostly during the winter.”

The young woman has excelled in school and her dream of becoming a nurse gets closer with every class. But she’d been worrying about how to give her daughter a memorable holiday. So she asked Globe Santa for a hand.

“I hope you will be able to help me during my journey of becoming a nurse, so I will soon be able to give back and care for others in need,” she wrote.

Giving back is a familiar theme in the letters to Globe Santa.

Despite having a hard time this year, a vast majority of those requesting assistance say they would like to pay the generosity forward.

“I enjoy helping others and giving back to the community,” wrote a single mother from a city on Boston’s North Shore. “Being grateful for what I have has helped me overcome many obstacles. However, sometimes I also need help myself.”

Last summer, she badly injured her back in an accident. She had surgery in September and has been unable to return to work after a series of painful setbacks.

She asked Globe Santa to help her 5-year-old daughter, “the most caring and compassionate little girl you’ll ever meet!”

Globe Santa will be there for her daughter, along with more than 30,000 other children across Greater Boston.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, books, games and other gifts to families in need during the holiday season.

A mother of two children, ages 6 and 4, already knows what a difference a visit from Globe Santa can make.

“We barely have the money for rent and power,” she wrote. “Birthdays are a sad time usually but Christmas is usually nice because of you guys. They absolutely adore every little thing.”

Globe Santa needs your help so families like these can celebrate a more joyous holiday.

