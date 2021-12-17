He’s been stuck with nearly 200 plush elves for a year. Now, this New Hampshire resident is trying to find them a proper home.

“Customers would come in often and they’d buy these elves and tell me about how much money they were making from these embroidery businesses they had,” said Sutton, 25, who lives in New Hampshire. “So I had the bright idea — not the most original idea — to copy them.”

Last year, Kevin Sutton came up with a plan to buy hundreds of plush elf dolls from the Dollar Tree store where he worked and embroider them with personalized names to sell on the online marketplace Etsy. Like many who took up hobbies and side gigs, he hoped it would become a COVID pastime.

But the ambitious plan fell through shortly after he spent around $350 on the $1 items, which seemed to offer a low-cost alternative to the popular “Elf on the Shelf” dolls. Sutton soon realized that finding and purchasing the right supplies to do the monograms was more difficult — and expensive — than he had anticipated. His grand scheme quickly unraveled.

“I decided it wasn’t the most economically viable solution,” he said.

A year later, Sutton finds himself stuck with nearly 200 dolls (he’s given some away to various people and thrift stores) and he’s determined to find them a new home. But they can’t go to just anyone — his goal is to find an organization or charity that could donate them to children before Christmas.

And he’s open to ideas.

“If you happen to know of any places that might be able to take them, I’m certainly all ears,” Sutton said.

In his search to get the excess of elves out of his life for good, Sutton this week turned to a popular Reddit page for Boston news and happenings.

“Hello everybody. Essentially, I’m looking for a donation center/organization that would take these elves and make good use [of] them by the end of Christmas,” he wrote. “It’s a long story, but I got them from Dollar Tree last year. Originally, I intended to start an embroidery business, but my plans fell through, but I’ve held on to the plushes all this time.”

Not long after he posted his plea, people started offering recommendations, including one person who said they might be able to connect him with a school that would accept the plush dolls. As of Thursday, however, the three bags full of elves, with their red pointy hats and striped stockings, were still staring back at him.

“I’m sure they can guide me towards something wonderful,” he said of the Reddit community. “At the very least, I have some ideas of where to go to now.”

If buying up hundreds of stuffed elves to personalize and hawk online sounds a bit cockamamie, well, you’d be wrong. These particular elves, which are about 14 inches tall and have dangly legs for sitting on a shelf, seem to have enduring popularity with crafty individuals and teachers alike.

On Dollar Tree’s website, where the elves are advertised as perfect for customizing, there are more than 250 reviews of the holiday decorations, which are currently out of stock. Almost every review has earned a five-star rating.

“Great for the holidays! Of course as a crafting mom i added my own little twist for friends and family,” reads one recent review.

“I bought 4 and went back to get more and they were all gone,” read another review. “Went to 5 more stores and looked online and nothing.”

One customer declared them “Elfing cute,” while another vowed that “as long as Dollar Tree sells them I will buy them.”

Just as Sutton had planned, many people said they had personalized the elves — mostly using heat transfer vinyl lettering of some kind — by featuring the names of family or friends on their bellies.

“I bought these to personalize for my family and they are a big hit!” one person wrote.

And sure enough, a quick search on Etsy shows that selling the plush dolls with such customized details seems to be a viable side hustle. There are dozens of listings on the website for the personalized versions of the dolls.

One seller, who promises to add a peppermint design to the elves’ hats and the year on their feet, is selling the toys for $3.50 each. A second store offers the customized dolls for $5. Others cost upwards of $20.

A six-minute video on YouTube with more than 27,000 views offers step-by-step directions on how to modify the dolls.

“There were so many customers that came in [when I worked at Dollar Tree] and were telling me about their success” customizing and selling them, Sutton said. “And it inspired me.”

But after first keeping them in his attic, and then later at his parents’ house and the back of his car for the last year, it’s no longer about starting a side business. He’d just like to see them enjoyed by someone else in time for Christmas.

“The ideal ending? I give them all to some kind of organization — or maybe a couple of organizations — and they get handed out to kids for free,” Sutton said. “That’s the best way I see things going down.”

(Know a place where the elves can go? Sutton created an e-mail address to take suggestions. You can reach him at suttonk987@yahoo.com).

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.