fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maps: Here’s how the wintery weekend storm is expected to play out

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated December 17, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Pedestrians travel through a light snow-rain mix, at Boylston and Clarendon streets in the late afternoon, in Boston.
Pedestrians travel through a light snow-rain mix, at Boylston and Clarendon streets in the late afternoon, in Boston.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

We’ve seen unseasonably warm weather in recent days, but Boston could see a light coating of snow this weekend.

Massachusetts is predicted to see some snow and ice Saturday morning into the evening as a cold front moves in, according to the National Weather Service. Areas south of the Mass. Pike will likely see the snow change to sleet or rain, according to forecasters.

Snow and sleet develop Saturday morning into early afternoon.
Snow and sleet develop Saturday morning into early afternoon.NOAA

Northern parts of the state are predicted to receive the most amount of snow with 4 to 6 inches, while Boston is expected to get only a light coating of 1 to 2 inches of snow. The Cape and Islands will likely get less than an inch of snow.

Advertisement

Expected Snow
Expected SnowNOAA

Small amounts of ice accumulation may make for slippery travel conditions in the central and western parts of the state including areas around Worcester and Great Barrington. Areas of higher elevation and lower temperatures are expected to get the most ice.

Expected Ice Accumulation
Expected Ice AccumulationNOAA

Although it will not be a major winter storm, the NWS warns that there may be some travel issues especially Saturday afternoon and evening when the heaviest amount of precipitation is expected to take place.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video