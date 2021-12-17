Maps: Here’s how the wintery weekend storm is expected to play out

Massachusetts is predicted to see some snow and ice Saturday morning into the evening as a cold front moves in, according to the National Weather Service . Areas south of the Mass. Pike will likely see the snow change to sleet or rain, according to forecasters.

We’ve seen unseasonably warm weather in recent days, but Boston could see a light coating of snow this weekend.

Northern parts of the state are predicted to receive the most amount of snow with 4 to 6 inches, while Boston is expected to get only a light coating of 1 to 2 inches of snow. The Cape and Islands will likely get less than an inch of snow.

Expected Snow NOAA

Small amounts of ice accumulation may make for slippery travel conditions in the central and western parts of the state including areas around Worcester and Great Barrington. Areas of higher elevation and lower temperatures are expected to get the most ice.

Expected Ice Accumulation NOAA

Although it will not be a major winter storm, the NWS warns that there may be some travel issues especially Saturday afternoon and evening when the heaviest amount of precipitation is expected to take place.

