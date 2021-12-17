Massive fire burning in Brighton commercial building

Wind-whipped flames have created a major fire in a former music school in Brighton which as of 7:30 am had gone to eight alarms and prompted the Boston fire commissioner to order firefighters out of the building as a safety precaution.
One firefighter was injured and rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment, the department said around 6:55 a.m.
8th alarm has been ordered by Commissioner Dempsey in Brighton pic.twitter.com/N59dQVCMYO— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021
When firefighters arrived outside 185 Corey Rd. around 4:30 a.m., fire was visible on several floors of the active commercial building, the department tweeted.
The fire has traveled the throughout the large commercial building on Corey Road , companies are attacking it from the roof of the adjacent building . pic.twitter.com/HKbXMCvioV— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021
By 6:20 a.m., Dempsey had ordered a seventh alarm struck, bringing even more firefighters and trucks to the scene.
As the fire roars thru former music school at 185 Corey Rd in Brighton, Commisioner Dempsey orders a 7th alarm pic.twitter.com/he8mHWczrM— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021
The battle is ongoing and firefighters are using a drone to focus water on hotspots in the building, the department said.
The department drone is being used to aid in placement of deck guns & hand lines pic.twitter.com/70AWoAriAl— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021
