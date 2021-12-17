Massive fire burning in Brighton commercial building

One firefighter was injured and rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment, the department said around 6:55 a.m.

Wind-whipped flames have created a major fire in a former music school in Brighton which as of 7:30 am had gone to eight alarms and prompted the Boston fire commissioner to order firefighters out of the building as a safety precaution.

When firefighters arrived outside 185 Corey Rd. around 4:30 a.m., fire was visible on several floors of the active commercial building, the department tweeted.

By 6:20 a.m., Dempsey had ordered a seventh alarm struck, bringing even more firefighters and trucks to the scene.

The battle is ongoing and firefighters are using a drone to focus water on hotspots in the building, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





