Massive fire burning in Brighton commercial building

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 17, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Overnight fire on Corey Road in Brighton.
Overnight fire on Corey Road in Brighton.Boston Fire Department

Wind-whipped flames have created a major fire in a former music school in Brighton which as of 7:30 am had gone to eight alarms and prompted the Boston fire commissioner to order firefighters out of the building as a safety precaution.

One firefighter was injured and rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment, the department said around 6:55 a.m.

When firefighters arrived outside 185 Corey Rd. around 4:30 a.m., fire was visible on several floors of the active commercial building, the department tweeted.

By 6:20 a.m., Dempsey had ordered a seventh alarm struck, bringing even more firefighters and trucks to the scene.

The battle is ongoing and firefighters are using a drone to focus water on hotspots in the building, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

