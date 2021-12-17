Mayor Wu names longtime aide Brianna Millor chief of community engagement

“To deliver on the bold changes our communities need and deserve, we must connect and empower every resident to be part of shaping our collective future,” Wu said in a statement. “I am inspired by Brianna’s love for community and for Boston … and I am so excited for her leadership in this role.”

Brianna Millor, who served on Wu’s City Council staff and has been serving as a senior adviser, will take over the position on Jan. 3.

Mayor Michelle Wu has tapped a longtime top aide to serve as her chief of community engagement, a cabinet-level post designed to carry out Wu’s vow to bring City Hall services into Boston’s neighborhoods.

Millor is a Dorchester native and a daughter of a Haitian immigrant. She first joined Wu’s City Council team as a communications intern in 2016. She returned in 2018 as administrative director and later as civic engagement director. She also represented Wu’s office on the board of Action for Boston Community Development, and previously served on ABCD’s neighborhoods program/planning and evaluation committee.

Her advocacy work largely began when she was a high school student through her involvement with Bold Teens, a Dorchester-based organization that focuses on environmental and social justice issues. She also worked on voter engagement strategies for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Millor holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public relations from Quinnipiac University.

“My experiences at City Hall have affirmed my love and commitment to my community and the city that raised me, and I am eager to facilitate in connecting residents to city government in new and creative ways,” she said in a statement.

The mayor’s office said that as chief of community engagement, Millor will work to build connections and toward “eliminating silos” between Boston residents and City Hall, helping to shape city policies and decision-making. The cabinet-level position was created in 2017 by Wu’s predecessor, former mayor Martin J. Walsh, and it oversees the mayor’s office of neighborhood services.

The appointment is the latest addition to Wu’s administration as the new mayor looks to have a full team in place leading to her official inauguration on Jan. 3. Wu had previously named cabinet-level posts to oversee economic opportunities, housing and neighborhood development, and public health.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.