Nurses union, St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester reach agreement to end 9-month strike

“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” Saint Vincent Chief Executive Carolyn Jackson said in the statement.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare’s agreement with the Massachusetts Nurses Association would return the 700 striking nurses to their old jobs while keeping all the permanent replacement nurses hired during the strike in their current positions, the hospital said in a statement Friday evening.

After an intervention by US Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, striking nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester reached a tentative agreement Friday with the facility’s parent company nine months after they began walking the picket lines, officials said.

“We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose,” Jackson continued. “Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability, and compassion.”

Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, sat down at the bargaining table with representatives from the union and from Tenet on Friday, after federal mediators worked for two weeks to reach an accord the two sides had not been able to achieve in two years of negotiations, the union said in a statement.

“We are so grateful for and humbled by the efforts of Secretary Walsh today, and so pleased to have finally reached an agreement that we believe provides us with what we need to better care for our patients that we will now take to our members for a vote to ratify and thus call an end to our historic strike,” Marlena Pellegrino, a registered nurse who has long worked at St. Vincent Hospital and is co-chair of the nurses’ local bargaining unit with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

“This agreement, and the improvements it includes was hard fought, and represents a true victory, not only for the nurses, but more importantly, for our patients and our community, who will have access to better nursing care, which was why our members walked that strike line for the last nine months through four seasons,” Pellegrino said.

Nurses’ strikes typically last a few days, so this conflict attracted national attention, as St. Vincent nurses picketed for 285 days, making it the longest nurses’ strike in the nation in more than 15 years and the second longest in state history, according to the union.

In Massachusetts, the last open-ended nurses’ strike continued for 103 days in 2001.

The main issue in the dispute was staffing levels. Nurses said they had too many patients to care for safely at the hospital.

Hospital official hired hundreds of temporary replacement nurses while their staff nurses picketed outside, saying it was no longer sustainable for them to keep all services.

In July, the Worcester hospital said it would close 80 inpatient beds, amounting to 30 percent of its medical and surgical capacity. It also shuttered 25 percent of its critical care beds and half of its beds for patients with psychiatric illness.













