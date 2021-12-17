A Q&A with Rhode Island arts legend ​​​​​​​Randall Rosenbaum

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 701.0 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 789,670 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,092

Test-positive rate: 5.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 261

Total deaths: 2,985

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health.

One of the Rhode Island arts community’s unsung heroes is about to retire from state service.

Randall Rosenbaum, who has led the State Council on the Arts for 27 years, is stepping away from his post at the end of the year. I asked him to answer a few questions about his career and reflect on Rhode Island’s robust arts community.

Q: You worked for the council for nearly three decades. What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in that time?

Rosenbaum: The biggest change is also the most fundamental for a state agency: a dramatic effort to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion. Driven by the social change sweeping the country, agencies like the state arts council are working hard to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have access to the programs, services and resources that their taxpayer dollars provide. It’s been exciting to see those efforts unfold.

Q: One of your major accomplishments was bringing the Rhode Island Film and Television Office into the council - and that’s a huge reason we’ve seen so many movies and TV shows filmed here. What made you push for that?

Rosenbaum: The film office used to live in what was known as the Commerce Corporation. The director at that time didn’t see any connection between movie and film production and the economy. We, of course, saw film and TV as an important art form that also has a profound impact on the economy, so we made a pitch to bring it in to the arts council. Steven Feinberg, its director, has done an incredible job promoting our state in Hollywood, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Q: One of the council’s goals in its strategic plan is to “foster sustainable infrastructure for the future of arts and culture in Rhode Island.” What’s the No. 1 thing state leaders should do in the next 10 years?

Rosenbaum: Rhode Island is rich with historic structures (old buildings) that contribute in so many ways to the special nature of our state. Artists and arts organizations live and work in these buildings, but at some point it becomes so expensive to maintain these structures that money is drained away from actually producing art. It’s been exciting to see the taxpayers embrace the cultural facilities bond initiatives in the past several years, which has resulted in new life for places like the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket, the Greenwich Odeum and the United Theatre in Westerly. We need to continue to invest in these programs and establish a dedicated funding stream for this purpose.

Q: Let’s play a little game of TMZ. What’s your favorite celebrity story from the past 27 years?

Rosenbaum: Wow. So many. I’ve certainly enjoyed the movie premieres. I remember seeing a premiere of Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” at the Jane Pickens Theatre in Newport. The place was packed with all the local folks who worked on the movie, and they would hoot and holler whenever someone appeared on screen. It was a hoot! I also remember talking to Dana Delaney and Jeri Ryan when they were here taping the TV series “Body of Proof,” and that was memorable as well.

Q: Let’s end with a reflection. Tell us the best thing about the Rhode Island arts community.

Rosenbaum: It’s a simplistic answer, but the best thing about the Rhode Island arts community is its artists and art makers. Some of the best stuff happening in the arts is happening here in Rhode Island, and it’s been an honor and privilege to have been associated with it as long as I have. I’ll be remaining here in Rhode Island, so I hope I can continue to contribute to its health and vitality for a long time to come.

⚓ In a pilot project, ONE Neighborhood Builders has completed five 750-square-foot “net-zero energy” homes topped by solar panels in Olneyville. The small houses are being seen as a possible solution to the housing crisis. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee on Thursday announced the addition of 130 additional emergency shelter beds for people facing homelessness, including 80 beds at the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket. Read more.

⚓ Senator Cynthia Mendes, a lieutenant governor candidate, and gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown ended a 16-day encampment outside the State House on Thursday, hours after Governor McKee announced his plan to help the homeless. Read more.

⚓ Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital researchers have developed a new method for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in breath samples using viral RNA detection, and they plan on submitting the test for emergency use authorization. Read more.

⚓ After a yearlong, international search effort, the Rhode Island School of Design named Crystal Williams as its 18th president on Thursday. Read more.

⚓ An attorney for the City of Cranston on Thursday told the state redistricting commission it would exceed its authority and violate the US and Rhode Island constitutions if it counts state inmates at their home addresses rather than the prisons in Cranston. Read more.

Governor McKee was slow to the punch, but his hybrid mask and vaccine policy to address COVID-19 is a reasonable approach. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick returns to Greenville to relive a schoolyard tradition: chestnut fights. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

