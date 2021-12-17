Quincy real estate agent pleads guilty for falsely marketing houses that were not for sale

A Quincy real estate agent pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Friday in connection with a scheme in which he obtained about $1.8 million by falsely marketing properties that were not for sale or were already sold and stealing potential buyers’ deposits, officials said.
Michael P. Flavin, 38, entered guilty pleas for two counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Steven C. Boozang, one of Flavin’s attorneys, said in an e-mail Friday night that his client “was a well respected real estate broker and as well as a coach and mentor to many athletes in Quincy” and that his family’s business, Flavin & Flavin Realty Inc., “continues to honorably serve the community as they have for several decades.”
Advertisement
Flavin voluntarily handed over his real estate license and no longer works for the company, Boozang said.
“All parties have been made whole and there are no outstanding victims,” Boozang said. “He continues to have the unwavering support of his family and friends and has taken full responsibility for his actions.”
Flavin solicited deposits on numerous properties that were not for sale between 2017 and April 2020, executing purchase and sale agreements and taking deposit checks, prosecutors said. He forged the signatures of sellers on the documents and cashed more than 60 deposit checks totaling roughly $1.8 million.
He faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $250,000 fine for each charge of wire fraud. He faces a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutive to any other sentences, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for each charge of aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.
Advertisement
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.