Quincy real estate agent pleads guilty for falsely marketing houses that were not for sale

A Quincy real estate agent pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Friday in connection with a scheme in which he obtained about $1.8 million by falsely marketing properties that were not for sale or were already sold and stealing potential buyers’ deposits, officials said.

Michael P. Flavin, 38, entered guilty pleas for two counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Steven C. Boozang, one of Flavin’s attorneys, said in an e-mail Friday night that his client “was a well respected real estate broker and as well as a coach and mentor to many athletes in Quincy” and that his family’s business, Flavin & Flavin Realty Inc., “continues to honorably serve the community as they have for several decades.”