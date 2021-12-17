Connecticut school board member punched in face during mascot meeting

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A suburban school board member was sent reeling to the floor by a punch to the face during a recess of a meeting about the high school’s mascot.

Video taken by an attendee at the Glastonbury Public Schools special board of education meeting Tuesday night shows the board member arguing with another man nearly nose-to-nose. The board member pushes the man, who then takes a swing at the board member, causing him to fall backward.

People in the auditorium near Hartford quickly pulled the two men apart. The board member nodded when someone asked him if he was OK.