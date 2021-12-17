Should Massachusetts adopt a right to repair law for electronics?

Nathan Proctor Kimball Nelson

When something breaks, you fix it. That’s just common sense.

As a kid, I spent many Saturdays helping my dad fix appliances, toys, furniture -- anything and everything. We could order the parts we needed, and we had service manuals for all our appliances. That’s because not long ago, most consumer goods and business products came with a full service manual and were easily repaired with parts that were widely available.

These days, makers of everything from toasters to tractors withhold the manuals, parts, and service tools people need to fix things. When only the manufacturer has access to what you need, it forces consumers to go back to the manufacturer or their “authorized” service provider, where they can charge you whatever they want or push you into purchasing an upgrade.

Advertisement

This is fueling an alarming waste problem. Bay State residents daily replace 8,000 cellphones, based on 2009 data, and electronic waste is the world’s fastest growing waste stream. It’s absurd we treat so many products as disposable. It’s also an ecological menace.

Because mining materials and manufacturing smartphones is so energy intensive, disposable electronics threaten the climate. US PIRG calculated that if Bay Staters used their cellphones for one year longer on average, it would have climate benefits equivalent to taking 13,300 cars off the road. It’s critical that we repair and not replace.

Not only is it good for the planet, repair can save consumers a lot of money. We estimate that repairing instead of replacing our electronics would save the average Massachusetts family $330 per year, which totals more than $850 million for all families in the state.

Ever since Massachusetts led the way and passed the first Right to Repair rules for cars in 2012, which took effect in 2014, calls to extend these rights to other products have been growing. Now after six years of debating the issue, state lawmakers can achieve that for electronics repairs by passing legislation pending on Beacon Hill. The Federal Trade Commission investigated Right to Repair, and found that there was “scant evidence” to justify manufacturers’ repair restrictions.

Advertisement

We’ve waited long enough for these common sense reforms. It’s time to fix our laws so we can fix our stuff — and Massachusetts should take the lead as we did with cars.





NO

Dustin Brighton

Director of the Repair Done Right Coalition

Dustin Brighton Handout

The ongoing pandemic has made clear that secure electronic devices are crucial to our lives. Legislation impacting those devices should therefore be examined carefully, particularly when the effect creates new vulnerabilities for Massachusetts residents and undercuts the culture of innovation that strengthens the state.

State lawmakers are currently considering legislation mandating that electronics manufacturers treat repair shops not trained or certified to fix their products the same way as a manufacturer’s authorized repair network.

Manufacturers invest in robust authorized repair networks that enable consumers to get their products fixed while also providing assurance that technicians are properly trained, use genuine parts, and are held accountable when they make erroneous repairs. But the legislation would undermine these efforts by requiring manufacturers to supply untrained repair shops with technical information about thousands of Internet-connected devices without any protections, requirements, or restrictions on who could gain access to sensitive manufacturer or consumer information.

Advertisement

Passage of this legislation would lead to new vulnerabilities for Bay Staters, including safety risks. Many modern electronics use lithium-ion batteries, and enabling untrained third parties to open devices to replace these batteries could result in serious injuries. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission warned this year that rechargeable lithium battery cells when handled by consumers “can overheat and experience thermal runaway, igniting the cell’s internal materials and forcibly expelling burning contents, resulting in fires, explosions, serious injuries and even death.”

This legislation would also undercut the culture of innovation that strengthens the Massachusetts economy. Manufacturers of all sizes make significant investments in developing electronic devices, and the protection of intellectual property is a legitimate and important aspect of sustaining the health of all industries. Providing unauthorized repair facilities with access to manufacturers’ intellectual property without contractual safeguards creates risk for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and repair networks and could have a chilling effect on Massachusetts startups dreaming up the next generation of connected devices.

Repair mandate bills have yet to become law in any state legislature where they have been filed, as policymakers recognize that the change in law would undercut manufacturer’s safe, secure, and reliable repair options that their constituents rely upon. Massachusetts residents deserve repair that is done right. We urge the legislature to reject repair mandate legislation.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

This is not a scientific survey. Please only vote once.

Advertisement







