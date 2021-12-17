Some snow moves into the area Saturday

This time of the year, there’s always going to be cold air in Canada, and it will slip south into New England overnight, setting the stage for a mixed bag of precipitation Saturday afternoon and evening. A storm will develop along an area of temperature contrast, bringing accumulating snow to all but the immediate coastline.

Many areas saw 60 degree temperatures at sunrise Friday morning, which is just an incredibly warm morning for mid-December. It can be almost hard to imagine Christmas is a week away on a day like this, but things will become more wintry over the next 24 hours.

Although it was mild in Boston Friday morning much colder air is lurking to the north. NOAA

If you need to do errands this weekend and want to avoid the snow, you’ll have to get it done during the morning on Saturday or on Sunday as Saturday afternoon and evening will feature precipitation.

Snow will accumulate Saturday afternoon and evening across the northern half of southern New England, away from coastal waters. Dave Epstein

It appears that snow will break out between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. west of Boston Saturday and overspread the rest of the area during the second half of the afternoon. This type of storm often brings significant precipitation on the front end, then as the changeover occurs we end up with lighter sleet, freezing rain, and rain. I am thinking the change from snow to rain occurs between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., south to north. Some areas near the coastline will see little or no snow accumulation, this includes the city of Boston where just a coating to around an inch should fall.

Snow will change to a mixed bag Saturday evening before ending Sunday Tropical Tidbits

East of I-495, most of the snow will accumulate between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Obviously the totals are not excessive, but if you have plans to be out, roads will be slippery away from the coastline.

On Sunday as the storm pulls into the Gulf of Maine, there may be a brief period of snow early in the morning followed by partly sunny skies and cold temperatures. Readings will be in the 30s all day. Monday morning will be the coldest of the winter so far. Temperatures in the teens are going to be commonplace and the ground will be frozen solid. It will look like winter and the memories of a mid-December 60 degree sunrise days earlier will be shoveled to the back of our brains.

Much of the upcoming week looks dry and cold although we will have to watch for the potential for a midweek storm. Depending on how close this comes to New England, it could bring more wintery weather.







