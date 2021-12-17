Toilet-rating Instagram account proves these Providence bathrooms don’t stink

Wouldn’t it be kind of funny, she thought, if she posted a picture of it on the Internet to rectify that? She talked it over with a few friends who understand her appreciation for weirdness, especially that particular brand of online weirdness that is poised perfectly between heartfelt sincerity and deep irony.

“I’m like, ‘Man, no one really appreciates these,’” she recalled recently.

Cammie Niles was at a restaurant in Providence at the tail end of the summer when, during a trip to the bathroom, she saw what she thought was a really nice toilet.

After sitting on it for a while, she decided to start an Instagram account dedicated to rating, reviewing and appreciating Providence’s finest toilets and bathrooms, mostly at bars and restaurants but also office buildings, a hospital and other public spaces.

Advertisement

“This could be my chance,” she thought to herself.

She has taken that chance: In the vibrant but water-closet-sized world of Providence-centric Instagram accounts, @toilets_of_pvd is taking off, with a few new followers every day who marvel at tile walls and porcelain fixtures in rooms where we all, if we’re lucky, spend part of our day.

“I’m currently joking that I’m going to leave my 9 to 5,” said Niles, a 26-year-old graphic designer who lives in Providence.

There could even be some sponsors, Niles said: Charmin, Febreze, Poo-Pourri.

Providence is famous for its food, and it’s attracted its fair share of food bloggers and appreciators. Many of them, as well as the eateries themselves, take to Instagram, posting stylish shots of the food and drinks they’re consuming. But what about the place you go afterward? Niles’ Instagram account looks where some people might avert their gaze. What the viewer ends up laying their eyes on is a strange corner of the Internet that, a place Niles said she doesn’t fit into.

Advertisement

“I’m very much not who you think will be posting toilet pics on the Internet,” she said.

Niles launched the account in September. She has the routine pretty much down pat now. Using an iPhone 12 mini, she takes a faraway establishing shot, then does a little bend to get closer. Then she gets close to the toilet, careful to crop out her feet. She’s OK with the weird Internet, but not that weird.

She takes about as much time taking pictures in the bathroom as one might when using the bathroom for more typical purposes. Sometimes a bathroom can feel like Providence’s hottest club, with people pounding at the door. She’ll have to inform her followers in such instances that “things are really popping.” Later she posts the picture, usually weekly on a Monday, with a caption capturing her reflections.

“A highly requested toilet,” she wrote after a visit at Moniker Brewery, rating it a 9 out of 10. “And it did live up to the hype! WHAT A WONDERFUL TOILET!”

In the bowels of the weird Internet, you’ll find Instagram accounts devoted to reviewing bathrooms in other cities. Inevitably, people end up chiming in with recommendations for bathrooms they have to check out. Inevitably, there are guest submissions. Inevitably, it gets a little weird.

“I have done deep dives in other toilet accounts of other states, and there’s always one post that’s like, ‘Stop sending me your poop pics,’” Niles said.

Advertisement

Niles generally keeps it upbeat, and doesn’t go too hard if there is, for example, an overflowing wastebasket. She appreciates carefully thought out design, good colors and gender neutrality in bathrooms.

In terms of top bathrooms in Providence, Niles points to the Industrious Spirit Company, which has a dark room where animal sounds play when you walk in, and the Eddy, a stylish cocktail bar with a stylish bathroom.

The people who have put a lot of thought and effort into the design of those bathrooms have taken notice.

Steve Durkee is an architect who put his skills to use at his bar, the Eddy, in downtown Providence. He paid attention to the fine details throughout the 547-square-foot space: The mirror behind the bar tilts forward 6 inches at the top, to give patrons a different perspective. There’s also a mysterious code — the Globe couldn’t get more details out of him than that — embedded throughout the bar’s design that pays homage to the bars and restaurants that used to populate the area.

But this obsession with detail didn’t stop at the bathroom door.

“I personally have always looked at bathrooms, and if people aren’t putting design into their bathrooms, it means they really don’t give a crap,” he said a saltier version of. “No pun intended there.”

So he painstakingly designed how the tiles were going to be arranged, and, as is his custom, did it by hand rather than with a computerized AutoCAD system. The color of the tiles contrasts vividly with the exposed red bricks. Durkee talks about design elements the way a hungry man talks about a cheeseburger.

Advertisement

“I had a lot of fun with this project,” he said.

He also decided to install a urinal, but not any urinal: A urinal designed by the famed French designer Philippe Starck. It is not just a urinal.

“It’s a sculpture,” Durkee said.

That you pee into.

“That you pee into, yeah,” Durkee said.

Niles had noted all of these details in her Instagram account, and Durkee was touched, genuinely touched.

“I was so honored to be included in that,” Durkee said. “Because it really does mean something to me.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.