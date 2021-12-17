Woman, 33, to be arraigned for man’s murder

A 33-year-old Saugus woman is set to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man in the town on Dec. 11, the office of Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said.
Angjeliki Hodaj is charged with the murder of Michael Norton, who was found dead in his apartment on Collins Avenue, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors did not release any details about Hodaj’s alleged involvement in Norton’s murder.
