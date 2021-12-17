Biden salutes Representative Clyburn and graduates at S.C. State ceremony

Chief among those bills is an effort to expand voting rights, such as a bill recently blocked by Senate Republicans that would have restored parts of the landmark Voting Rights Act, in the face of efforts by Republican-led states to restrict access to voting. Democrats have pressed for Senate action on that legislation by year’s end but have yet to find agreement on any plan that could bypass a Republican filibuster.

But his appearance at a historically Black university was largely an ode to the Black voters who have nurtured his political career, a denunciation of racism, and a vow to pass a wide range of legislation to help Black communities — legislation that has largely stalled near the end of Biden’s first year in office.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — President Biden saluted a class of graduates at South Carolina State University on Friday and presented a diploma to one of the school’s most prominent alumni, Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose endorsement helped save Biden’s presidential bid in 2020.

Biden promised to find a path forward for the effort, although he did not detail how.

“We have to protect that sacred right to vote, for God’s sake,” he said. “We’re going to keep up the fight until we get it done.”

Biden used the speech to champion provisions in one of the biggest victories of his presidency: an infrastructure bill he signed into law this fall, including money to replace lead-water pipes that poison Black children, to create jobs for Black engineers, and to bring high-speed internet to every community in the country.

He also acknowledged that he had not delivered on other promises he made to Black voters, who were a pillar of his victories in the Democratic primaries and the general election.

He told the more than 75 graduates and their families that “the fight’s not over!” on legislation to overhaul policing in the United States. Bipartisan negotiations on a policing bill, led in part by Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) collapsed in September with both parties declaring that their differences were too wide to bridge.

Biden vowed to pass a $2.2 trillion collection of spending programs and tax cuts that he is struggling to push through the Senate. The spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act and focused on climate change and a variety of social programs, carries what would be a $10 billion infusion for colleges and institutions that historically serve Black, tribal, and other minority communities.

Biden has already pared back his initial ambitions to invest in those schools and other higher education students and institutions, in order to help whittle down the cost of the bill to appease centrist Democrats such as Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The slimmed-down package met further setbacks this week, as Biden was unable to secure Manchin’s support after a pair of phone calls to discuss the senator’s concerns with its spending levels and potential to stoke higher inflation.

The appearance of a sitting president at a fall commencement ceremony was entirely the work of Clyburn, who graduated from South Carolina State in 1961 but did not walk across a stage to receive his diploma. He had been invited by the school to do so this year, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of earning his diploma, and to deliver the keynote address. But Clyburn had a better idea, he told the graduates.

NEW YORK TIMES

Senate confirms Gawande to lead USAID’s global health bureau

The Senate on Friday confirmed Atul Gawande by a 48-31 vote to lead the US Agency for International Development’s global health bureau, where the prominent physician will help oversee the Biden administration’s international coronavirus strategy.

President Biden in July nominated Gawande, a surgeon, author, and public health researcher, to serve as a senior official at USAID. The agency, which is playing a central role in the White House’s plan to support global vaccinations, has helped acquire and distribute syringes, freezers, and other supplies that low-income countries and vulnerable populations may need to fight coronavirus. Gawande, who advised Biden’s transition team on the coronavirus, is the founder of Lifebox, a nonprofit focused on improving health-care outcomes in developing countries.

WASHINGTON POST

McConnell supports House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled support for the bipartisan House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, saying what the panel is trying to uncover is “something the public needs to know.”

In an interview with Spectrum News that aired Thursday, McConnell said he looks forward to hearing what else the committee will reveal about the insurrection, a view that puts him at odds with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has attacked the work of the panel as purely political.

“I think the fact-finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it,” McConnell said. ‘’It was a horrendous event, and I think what they’re seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.’’

McConnell’s statements are noteworthy given that earlier this year he opposed the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission tasked with investigating the worst attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 and then-president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. In May, McConnell said a commission investigating the attack would be, under Democratic leadership, “slanted and unbalanced.”

WASHINGTON POST

White House mulling larger Feb. payments to families

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering doubling the size of February payments to an estimated 35 million families with children to compensate for payments that likely won’t be made in January as the result of congressional inaction on President Biden’s economic agenda.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that the move is under consideration given that Biden’s Build Back Better legislation is no longer on track to pass by the end of the year.

The legislation includes an extension of an expanded, retooled child tax credit, which Democrats approved this past spring as part of their sprawling coronavirus relief package.

Lawmakers grew the size of the benefit, ensuring lower-income Americans could claim it fully on their taxes and allowed parents for the first time to collect the money in the form of monthly checks.

The final authorized checks were distributed on Dec. 15. Without congressional action, checks will not be provided in January.

WASHINGTON POST

Melania Trump enters the NFT business

Former president Donald Trump once called bitcoin a scam that “competed against the dollar,” but on Thursday Melania Trump announced a new business venture embracing cryptocurrency and digital art.

Trump is launching a platform to sell NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as she makes her first public move since leaving the White House. She has mostly been out of the public view since she and her husband departed Washington nearly a year ago following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, without attending Biden’s inauguration.

NFTs are unique digital assets such as images or audio recordings. Their ownership is stored on the blockchain — and they can be quite lucrative.

Trump’s first NFT offering is a watercolor depiction of her “cobalt blue eyes” called “Melania’s Vision.” She said it would provide “the collector with an amulet to inspire.” Each NFT will cost about $187.

Next month, the former first lady said she will offer NFTs in a “a one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance” that will include “digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.” She did not elaborate.

Trump’s statement said “a portion of the proceeds” will assist “children aging out of the foster care system,” but her office did not respond to questions about how big that portion will be.

WASHINGTON POST