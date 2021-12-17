COVID cases are rising dramatically in the UK and Denmark, partially fueled by Omicron. What does that mean for the US?

In Denmark , researchers have estimated that Omicron will overtake Delta as early as this week, despite approximately 80 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

Both Denmark and the United Kingdom reported new daily highs for coronavirus cases on Thursday, partially fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Denmark reported 9,999 cases , while the UK reported 88,736 — breaking a record for the second day in a row.

As the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across the globe — in some cases, faster than scientists say they are able to track it — two European countries are reporting a surge in case numbers.

Meanwhile, in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Britain should brace for a “tidal wave” of infections from the variant, while the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday that the number of cases linked to the variant are doubling every two days. Dr. Susan Hopkins also said that the “R value” — a figure used to convey how transmissible a virus is — of Omicron is “estimated to be much higher” than that of Delta.

What can we glean from the situation in these two countries, and what might it mean for the United States?

What is the situation like in Denmark?

On Monday, the Danish infectious disease agency Statens Serum Institut predicted a surging number of Omicron infections will sweep through Denmark, with over 10,000 daily cases expected. The country nearly met that threshold on Thursday, reporting 9,999 cases. The institute also warned that increasing infections would likely lead to rising hospitalizations.

Troels Lillebaek, director of the Statens Serum Institut, told CNBC on Tuesday that 75 percent of the country’s Omicron patients are fully immunized and that 9 percent of those who tested positive for the virus have received a booster dose. The country has a population of 5.8 million residents — about the same size as Wisconsin.

In the worst-case scenario, the institute was projecting 500 new hospital admissions every day around Christmas, Lillebaek said.

Denmark has implemented a number of preventive measures to combat the further spread of the virus — encouraging people to work from home, requiring masks in most indoor places, and mandating coronavirus passes to enter many businesses, CNBC reported. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that the surge in cases was bound to prompt the government to implement new restrictions to “break transmission chains.”

What is the situation like in the UK?

The UK also reported a record number of cases on Thursday — more than 88,000 — up from a record 78,610 on Wednesday, according to the BBC. (A week prior, on Dec. 9, just 50,867 infections were reported.) In response to the new numbers, the data director at the UK Health Security Agency said the country is “now seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.”

The head of the UK Health Security Agency said Wednesday that while it was still too early to judge the risk posed by Omicron, she warned the country should expect a “staggering” growth rate of the variant over the coming days. Meanwhile, the head of the National Health Service in England said the jump in infections from the variant also could lead to increased hospitalizations, the Guardian reported.

In response to the variant, the UK government set a target of giving boosters to all adults who want one by the end of December, the BBC reported. And for the first time since May, the UK raised its COVID alert level to four, which translates to a rising or high level of transmission.

More than 80 percent of the UK population is fully vaccinated, while just over 44 percent have received a booster shot. A record number of boosters — 745,183 — were given on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

What might it all mean for the US?

Lillebaek told CNBC that what Denmark is experiencing is likely not a special Danish phenomena, given the “very severe reports from the UK.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that “at least 36 states ... have reported confirmed cases caused by the Omicron variant” during a White House press briefing on Wednesday. Although the vast majority of cases “continue to be Delta,” Omicron is estimated to represent about 3 percent of cases now, she said. In some areas of the country, including in New York and New Jersey, those estimates are even higher, at about 13 percent.

“Early data suggest that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, with a doubling time of about two days,” Walensky said. She added that the current seven-day daily average in the US is “about 117,900 cases per day.”

Compared to Denmark and the UK, where approximately 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, only about 61 percent of the US population is, according to the latest CDC data. Just over 28 percent of people have received a booster dose.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a briefing Wednesday that the latest studies indicate that “our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron.”

In the US, mitigation measures have been implemented in a patchwork fashion across the country — with some Republican legislatures blocking vaccine and mask mandates. The courts also have blocked many of President Biden’s vaccine requirements. The COVID death toll has now surpassed 800,000 in the US.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.