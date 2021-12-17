Lines stretch for testing, vaccination at Tufts Medical Center as COVID-19 cases surge

Eileen McCarthy, 29, who lives in South Boston and is vaccinated but hasn’t received a booster shot, said she came to get a COVID test after she started feeling cold symptoms on Wednesday that worsened on Friday.

A line of more than 60 people who were waiting for COVID-19 testing at Tufts Medical Center snaked around Tremont Street into a space between two buildings on Friday afternoon. Another line nearby had about 30 people waiting for vaccinations. As people inched forward in line, a steady stream of more people arrived to wait.

Dozens of people waited in line at Tufts Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations as coronavirus cases in Massachusetts surge and the Omicron variant threatens to overwhelm already-stretched health care resources.

”I don’t want it to be COVID,” McCarthy said. “You don’t want to be that person who could get someone extremely sick if you’re minorly sick.”

The reports of the emergence of the new variant Omicron were “worrisome,” McCarthy added, and add to the sense that the pandemic is never-ending.

”It feels like it’s never going away,” she said of COVID.

Both testing and vaccination have been in high demand since the beginning of the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Daily testing in Massachusetts in recent days have approached levels not seen since last winter’s COVID surge. Nearly 123,000 new new tests were reported by the Mass. Department of Public Health on Thursday, and the state currently has a 7-day average positivity rate of 5.44 percent.

Scarlett Ruiz, 27, who lives in Cambridge, came to get a COVID test after she developed a cough and a fever after a recent trip to Texas.

”I’m getting tested because I’m positive I don’t have COVID but I don’t want the people around me to feel weird about it,” said Ruiz, who added she had been waiting in the testing line for about 30 minutes.

Kenneth Hieu, 46, lives in Randolph but works for a utility company in Somerville, and came to get his COVID booster shot amid concerns that more than 10 percent of people at the company he works for aren’t vaccinated.

The booster, Hieu said, will provide another layer of protection.

”I live with my mother-in-law. She’s 86. So I want to make sure she’s safe too.”





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.