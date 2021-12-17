As the pandemic rages on, families get good news on schools but a longer wait on vaccines for the youngest

In a major disappointment to families with young children, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine would not be available to children younger than 5 until after March at the earliest. The two-dose regimen being tested in young children did not trigger a protective immune response in 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds, so Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, will begin testing a third shot.

With the omicron variant looming, the pandemic playbook got two major updates for families of young children Friday - a gut punch on vaccines but a promising strategy for managing exposures in schools. Together, they underscore the reality that navigating the coronavirus will be a major challenge for months to come.

Advertisement

That setback was accompanied by new data and recommendations that could help families live with the virus while adding logistical challenges and opportunities for school districts. Unvaccinated students exposed to the coronavirus can safely remain in school with regular testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday, instead of forcing classrooms into lengthy quarantines that cause losses for children's education and ripple effects for working parents.

Melissa Gener, a pediatric pathologist and mom of four children in Kansas City, Kan., said she was disappointed by the Pfizer news - and scared for her two youngest, who are 3 and 4 years old.

A recent change to the local school board means a school mask requirement would probably be lifted in January - and Gener's 4½-year-old son has special education needs and must attend school.

"It's incredibly concerning and frustrating. We were thinking that we would be possibly having our two youngest vaccinated by early February," Gener said. "This is what I do every day, and I know that most children do very well [with covid], but unfortunately with what I do every day, I see the children who do not do well. There's no rhyme or reason for it."

Advertisement

Throughout the pandemic, families have navigated a special set of challenges: Remote school. Children ineligible for vaccines. Quarantines. Frequent testing.

The CDC released two studies Friday that could help provide a path forward through a difficult winter, showing the effectiveness of what's known as "test-to-stay." Some school districts have tried this strategy, though it is not widely used.

Typically, students who are deemed close contacts of someone who tests positive for the virus are sent home to quarantine, to make sure people who may be carrying the virus, even without symptoms, do not infect others. But the CDC studied test-to-stay alternative programs in Lake County, Ill., and Los Angeles County.

Close contacts of the people who tested positive were allowed back to school but were monitored for symptoms and told to stay home if they became sick. Once at school, they were regularly tested - at least twice during the seven days after exposure.

"These studies demonstrate that test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a news briefing Friday. She called it "a promising and now proven practice."

Quarantining students has been controversial because it interrupts learning as schools labor to make up for months of often substandard remote education. It also forces many parents to scramble for child care at the last minute.

The number of children in quarantine has been climbing quickly, a problem that intensified with the delta surge and could get worse with the new threat of the omicron variant, which is capable of explosive growth and causing infections even in vaccinated or previously infected people.

Advertisement

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona welcomed the test-to-stay news, particularly in light of evidence of the harm caused by remote schooling.

"Schools across the country must do everything possible to keep students safe and ensure that they are able to access high-quality, in-person instruction safely in their schools," Cardona said Friday.

But the test-to-stay policy requires significant resources. Rapid tests used by schools are in short supply, and as the omicron variant becomes dominant, those shortages are poised to worsen. And test-to-stay requires school personnel to administer the tests, something not every school district is able to muster.

Twelve states have adopted policies that allow test-to-stay programs, the CDC said: Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and Washington. In other states, school systems may have programs created on their own.

Gener said her school district in November implemented a test-to-stay policy similar to the one endorsed by the CDC, but testing capacity is "busting at the seams" and could be strained further as the omicron variant takes hold.

Walensky said the CDC would update its materials to help schools and parents implement this approach. But in the face of rising case counts and concerns that all districts cannot establish a test-to-stay program, the agency opted against updating its formal guidance to schools to recommend a switch to test-to-stay.

Advertisement

That guidance still recommends that unvaccinated students who come into close contact with a person who has the virus should quarantine for seven to 14 days after exposure.

Children under 5 do not have access to vaccines, and many parents and pediatricians had been hopeful they would have the opportunity to give young children a first shot of protection early next year.

In children under 5, Pfizer and BioNTech have been testing two shots of a three-microgram dose, a small fraction of the adult dose. Because children's immune systems are different from adults', smaller doses are expected to trigger equivalent immune protection. The trials were designed to test the safety and efficacy of the lower dose.

Pfizer announced its two-shot vaccine failed in 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds to spark an immune response equivalent to what was protective in older teens and young adults. The vaccine did generate an adequate immune response in children 6 months to 2 years old.

To expand vaccine eligibility into younger populations, vaccine makers have used an approach called "immunobridging" in which they demonstrate that the shots generate equal or greater levels of virus-fighting antibodies as were protective in older populations.

Because its vaccine failed to do that in children 2 to 5, Pfizer is adding a third dose to the regimen at least two months after the initial two doses. If the third dose triggers a protective immune response, the companies expect to submit data to regulators in the first half of next year.

Advertisement

"It is important to note that this adjustment is not anticipated to meaningfully change our expectations that we would file for emergency use authorization and conditional approvals in the second quarter of 2022," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development for Pfizer, said in a call with investors.

The companies are also testing a third dose in 5- to 11-year-olds and a third low-dose shot for adolescents between 12 and 17.

Kawsar Talaat, one of the principal investigators of the Pfizer pediatric trial and a physician at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that while the news is disappointing, a third dose is expected to work well to provide protection, particularly against omicron.

"I think that a third dose will give a nice boost, and honestly, this is really exciting - as we know from the adult data, three doses is probably better for omicron. And I think it'll be good to have similar data for children," Talaat said.

But many parents, who have turned their lives upside down trying to navigate a world in which their children are still as vulnerable to the coronavirus as in March 2020, are crushed.

Amanda Howland, a dermatologist in Dartmouth, Mass., counts the experiences that her 2- and 4-year-olds have missed as her family has worked to protect them: sports, dance classes, gymnastics, just tagging along on errands at the store. She searched for a day care that would require masks and found one a half-hour drive away.

“I’m pretty disappointed,” Howland said. “That was what was sort of getting me through November: My kids are going to be able to get vaccinated.”