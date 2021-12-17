South Africa says vaccines and past infections could be reason why Omicron variant cases appear milder

South Africa’s health minister said Friday that vaccines and past infections could be a key reason that the current wave of coronavirus infections, fueled by the omicron variant, appear to be milder.

"We believe that it might not necessarily just be that omicron is less virulent, but we believe that this coverage of vaccination, also in addition to natural immunity of people who have already had contact with the virus, is also adding to the protection," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news briefing. "That's why we are seeing mild illness."

Michelle Groome, an official at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa, told the virtual conference Friday that the country has seen a small uptick in hospital admissions and deaths. But "this level is very much lower even than the baseline period we were seeing between the second and third waves," she said.