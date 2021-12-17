Soldiers’ Home deaths show more clarity needed on elder abuse accountability

Still, what happened at the Soldiers’ Home represents a special horror. Two reports done for the state concluded that at least 76 veterans died of COVID-19 at this state-run facility because of decisions made under the supervision of former superintendent Bennett Walsh, a political appointee who never should have been in the position, and Dr. David Clinton, the former medical director — the worst being a decision to combine two dementia units, where some veterans were infected and some weren’t. The indictments — believed to be the first criminal case in the country brought against those involved in nursing homes during the pandemic — alleged the two “were ultimately responsible for a decision . . . that led to tragic and deadly results.”

The decision by Attorney General Maura Healey to appeal a judge’s dismissal of all criminal charges against two top officials at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is welcome. Whatever the outcome, an appeal will clarify who in Massachusetts can be held accountable for criminal negligence involving an especially vulnerable population: the elderly living in long-term care facilities. That makes it more than a reckoning about who did what during a pandemic. It’s also about future accountability and how the state should think about it, beyond the ravages of COVID-19 on nursing home residents.

Thousands of people have died in nursing homes in the pandemic; certainly, not every manager should be thrown in jail. Especially in the early stages of the outbreak, when tests were scarce and the disease poorly understood, most nursing homes were doing the best that they could. But it’s equally true that — even knowing only what they knew last March about basic infection control — the leaders of the Holyoke home made egregious missteps.

In dismissing all charges against Walsh and Clinton, Hampden Superior Court Judge Edward J. McDonough Jr. wrote that no Massachusetts court has ever held that an administrator making facilities and staffing decisions is a “caretaker” who can be held criminally negligent under Massachusetts law. Yet the specific law McDonough cites — M.G.L. 265 Section 13K — does not rule that out. It describes a caretaker as “a person with responsibility for the care of an elder or person with a disability, which responsibility may arise as the result of a family relationship, or by a fiduciary duty imposed by law, or by a voluntary or contractual duty undertaken on behalf of such elder or person with a disability.” It’s certainly arguable that Walsh and Clinton fall under that definition.

And if they don’t — as McDonough ruled — they should. As William D. Kickham, a personal injury lawyer who represents plaintiffs in nursing home litigation, put it, if the courts ultimately determine that the law doesn’t apply to officials like Walsh and Clinton, “the Massachusetts Legislature needs to act on this and expand liability to administrators and non-direct caregivers. They should not be able to hide behind their desks and their coffee cups, while direct caregivers who follow their orders are held accountable.”

McDonough also concluded there was “no reasonably trustworthy evidence” that any of the five veterans named by Healey “contracted COVID-19 as a result of the merger” of the two dementia units, or “suffered dehydration and malnutrition or any other serious bodily injury” as a result of that merger. That conclusion depends on the meaning of “no reasonably trustworthy evidence.” To reach it, McDonough airily dismisses the findings of two in-depth reports done for the state.

Mark Pearlstein, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, who was commissioned by Governor Charlie Baker to investigate the veteran deaths, reviewed over 17,000 documents and interviewed 100 individuals, including Walsh and Clinton. The Pearlstein report called the merging of the two units “the worst decision made” during the Soldiers’ Home response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It specifically notes that a social worker expressed concerns about the risk of spreading COVID-19 by combining the two units, which were allegedly dismissed because of staffing shortages. “This decision was a catastrophe,” wrote Pearlstein. Staff described what happened next as “total pandemonium,” “when all hell broke loose,” and “a nightmare.” Also from the Pearlstein report: “A number of witness accounts suggest the veterans on the combined unit did not receive sufficient nursing care, hydration, or pain relief medications.”

A second report, completed by a special legislative committee that took testimony from 33 individuals, as well as additional written testimony, concluded that the “most immediate cause of the tragedy was the inexplicable decision to combine the patients of the two dementia wards, both of which had some patients who were COVID-19 positive and some patients who were not.” An official who was appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders “to step into the chaos and stabilize the situation,” testified that when she and her team arrived “none of us have ever seen anything like this.” The now combined unit “looked like a war zone” with veterans “crammed in on top of each other,” some of whom “were clearly dying.” There were “chairs of people lined up, some were clothed, some were unclothed, some were wearing masks, some weren’t.”

Do horrific descriptions like that amount to criminal negligence? Given the victims — veterans who put their lives on the line for their country — that seems like a fair question, deserving of a fuller hearing in a court of law than it has received so far.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.