Home of the Week: A North Attleborough ranch goes mid-century modern

Year built 1970

Square feet 1,967

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full

Water/Sewer Public/Private

Taxes $4,499

A red brick walkway slices through the flat lawn leading to this rejuvenated mid-century modern ranch. And “rejuvenated” is the proper adjective here: When the current owners purchased the property in 2017, the ranch-style home was enshrouded by a shingle mansard roof, effectively covering the interior.

The mansard is gone. Geometric shapes that typify the house’s mid-century style have been added and are now clad in gray and white Hardie Plank cement siding, a design devised by the current owners and the listing agent, Annie L. Patterson.

Advertisement

The former ranch-style home was completely renovated, inside and out, starting in 2017. Lila Delman/Compass

The walkway ends at a set of three stairs that lead to a front entry with a double-wide door of mostly glass surrounded by cedar. Inside, the foyer has a closet to the right, a bench to the left, and weather-resistant charcoal slate tile flooring.

Walking directly forward leads into the living room. At 345 square feet, it’s the second-largest space in the house. It has a sharply angled cathedral ceiling that is 12½ feet at its highest, sloping to a pair of windows that stand out against a black accent wall. The ceiling is lined with thick beams that travel past triangular windows on both sides, adding more light to the space.

The living room has a sloping beamed ceiling. Lila Delman/Compass

A wide, open doorway leads to the dining room. The central light fixture is a string of glass globes, and a pair of windows on the rear wall — which is black ― add light to the 145-square-foot space. The flooring in the living and dining rooms and the kitchen is wide-plank oak.

This room shares space with the kitchen, which is fully updated and at 378 square feet is the largest room in the house. The centerpiece is the 10½-foot island with a quartz waterfall counter, an electric cooktop, and storage underneath. The side panels and drawer fronts are clad with the same oak as the flooring for a seamless look.

Advertisement

The appliances are stainless steel and the stove is electric. The white upper cabinets have a modern, matte finish made from sustainably sourced wood and recycled plastics, and there also is a line of black cabinets nestled inside nooks on two walls with a quartz backsplash that’s white with gray accents. There are double white farmer sinks and a nook that seems perfect for making coffee.

The kitchen has a 10 1/2-foot island and stainless steel appliances. Lila Delman/Compass

From the dining room, a slider opens into a 164-square-foot sunroom with more charcoal tile flooring and a planked ceiling of knotty cedar. A skylight makes the room even brighter. A second slider leads to a rear deck and the backyard of the half acre lot, which includes a shed.

Back in the living room, a hallway connects the four bedrooms, the largest of which has an en-suite bath. The flooring in all four bedrooms is wide-planked oak.

The owner suite is 217 square feet and features a ceiling fan, a pair of windows, and a nice-sized closet accessed off the bathroom. The bath has a single wood vanity with an acrylic sink underneath globe lights and a full shower behind a curtain. The flooring is mosaic linoleum.

The owner suite is 217 square feet and features a ceiling fan and wide-planked oak flooring. Lila Delman/Compass

The three other bedrooms range in size from 113 square feet to 146 square feet. The hallway bathroom features a tub, a white subway tile backsplash, and a single wood vanity with an acrylic sink. The flooring Is charcoal slate tile.

Advertisement

The laundry is in the unfinished basement, which extends the full length of the house and offers about 2,114 square feet for potential expansion.

Annie L. Patterson of Lila Delman/Compass in Providence has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this home.

See more photos of the home below:

The dining room with a view of the kitchen island (barstools) and the sunroom to the left. Lila Delman/Compass

This deck off the sunroom in the back of the house leads to a fire pit area. Lila Delman/Compass

One of the bedrooms is being used as a home office. Lila Delman/Compass

There are three sliding glass doors in the sunroom. Lila Delman/Compass

At 345 square feet, the living room is the second-largest space in the house. Caleb of Michael David Photography

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.