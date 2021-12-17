The 10 most memorable Patriots-Colts games since 2001

10. Sept. 30, 2001: The 2-0 Colts were riding high; they had 87 points in their first two games, and were facing a New England team that had turned to Brady, who would make the first start of his career for a winless Patriots squad. Brady was relatively pedestrian (13-for-23, 168 yards), but was buoyed by a defense that held Peyton Manning & Co. in check most of the afternoon, as well as a sturdy run game (Antowain Smith finished with 94 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns).

Over the last 20 years, the Patriots and Colts have had engaged in one of the NFL’s best rivalries. From serving as the backdrop for Tom Brady’s first career start, through some memorable playoff battles in the early days of the 21st century, through Deflategate and into a new era, the two teams have always made for compelling theater. With Saturday’s game perhaps signaling the renewal of the rivalry, we take a look back at the 10 most memorable Patriots-Colts games of the Bill Belichick Era.

Advertisement

9. Nov. 15, 2009: You only need one phrase to properly describe this one: Fourth-and-2. The Patriots were blowing the doors off the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and led 31-14 at the start of the fourth quarter. But Indy started chipping away, and got it to 34-28 with just over two minutes left. As New England tried to run out the clock, Belichick and the Patriots were faced with fourth-and-2 at their own 28 with just over two minutes left. Instead of punting it away, Belichick decided to go for the first down, only to see Kevin Faulk come up short. Four plays later, Manning and the Colts punched in the game-winning score, punctuating the dramatic comeback and adding another chapter to the memorable rivalry.

Advertisement

Running back Danny Woodhead was congratulated by teammate Wes Welker following his touchdown run that put New England ahead 28-14 in the 2010 matchup with the Colts. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

8. Nov. 21, 2010: This is an underrated game, one where Manning threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns and led Indy on a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives that almost allowed the Colts to finish off a wild comeback in Foxborough. But Manning also threw three picks, including one with less than a minute to go on a series that would have (theoretically) given Indy a late lead. It would be the last Patriots-Colts game for Manning, who would sit out all of 2011 because of neck woes and join the Broncos the following offseason. While there have been plenty of memorable games between New England and Indianapolis since, the rivalry was never quite the same after he left the Colts for Denver.

7. Jan. 18, 2015: As Patriots-Colts games have gone over the years, this one is low on in-game drama, as New England absolutely dominated Indy on the way to a 45-7 win in the AFC title game. Instead, this one is perhaps best known as the game that gave us You-Know-What , a saga that inspired tens of thousands of billable hours for the legal establishment, a soap-opera worthy drama that somehow still hasn’t given us a “30 for 30,” and a four-game suspension for Brady that sent him on a quixotic journey that would end with him winning it all again two years later.

6. Nov. 16, 2014: Otherwise known as The Jonas Gray Game, this was the contest where the relatively anonymous running back made one of the biggest single-game splashes in NFL history, rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns (on a whopping 37 carries) in a bruising 42-20 win over Indianapolis. Gray, who led the team in rushing that season with 412 yards, was on the cover of Sports Illustrated the following week, and was instantly identified as The Next Big Thing in the New England offense. Instead, he had only 20 more carries the rest of the season, as a missed alarm saw him quickly fall out of favor in Foxborough. (One more note from this one? Rob Gronkowski tossed ex-teammate Sergio Brown “out of the club,” shoving him into a camera while blocking for Gray.)

Advertisement

Ty Law and Tedy Bruschi celebrated after one of Law's three interceptions of Peyton Manning in the 2004 AFC Championship game. The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston Globe

5. Jan. 16, 2005: The Colts had one of the best offenses of the era that year, averaging 32.6 points per game (tops in the league) over the course of the regular season. But in a performance that redefined physical football, New England smothered Indy, limiting the Colts to just three points on the way to the 20-3 divisional round victory. Corey Dillon (23 carries, 144 rushing yards) provided enough offense for the Patriots, who rumbled to the AFC title game. That win was the exclamation point on a pair of playoff wins over Indy; in their two postseason victories over the Colts in 2003 and 2004, New England humbled Indianapolis by a combined score of 44-17.

4. Nov. 30, 2003: Another midseason classic between the two best teams in the AFC, another showdown between Brady and Manning, and another contest between the Patriots and Colts that was decided in the last minute. New England dominated in the RCA Dome early, taking leads of 17-3 and 31-10. Manning and the Colts responded with a scoring flurry, tying the game at 31 early in the fourth quarter. Down 38-34, Indy would get the ball at the Patriots’ 48-yard line with 2:57 left, and Manning would steer the Colts’ offense to first-and-goal at the New England 2-yard line with 20 seconds left. But the Patriots’ defense stuffed Indianapolis on the first three attempts, leading to a fourth-and-1 with 14 seconds to go. On the Colts’ final shot, Willie McGinest cut down Edgerrin James on the goal line, a colossal play that is on the short list of the most clutch regular-season defensive plays in franchise history.

Advertisement

3. Nov. 7, 2007: The first game between the two teams since the 2006 AFC title game, this one was billed as Super Bowl 41.5, and for fans of the two unbeaten teams, it lived up to the hype. (It was the latest point in the regular season that two unbeaten teams faced off; New England entered the game 8-0, while Indianapolis was 7-0.) The Colts held a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead, but Brady found Wes Welker and Kevin Faulk for fourth-quarter touchdown passes to give the Patriots a 24-20 win. A late interception from Rosevelt Colvin sealed the win for New England.

Peyton Manning celebrated after running back Joseph Addai's touchdown gave the Colts a 38-34 lead over the Patriots in the 2007 AFC Championship game. Amy Sancetta/Associated Press

2. Jan. 21, 2007: The AFC title game was an absolutely epic clash between New England and Indianapolis, but this one had all the earmarks of a blowout in the early going, as the Patriots shot to a 21-3 lead. The Colts responded with a furious second-half rally to tie the game at 31 late in the fourth. A Stephen Gostkowski field goal gave New England a 34-31 lead with 3:49 remaining, but Manning led an Indy drive that culminated with the eventual game-winning touchdown from Joseph Addai from one yard out to give Indy a 38-34 edge with a minute left in regulation. Brady maneuvered the Patriots into Indianapolis territory, but Colts defensive back Marlin Jackson came away with the game-saving interception with 17 seconds remaining. For some Indianapolis fans’ that win over the Patriots remains an even bigger milestone that the Super Bowl win over the Bears two weeks after; it was the first indication they were capable of defeating New England in a key moment.

Advertisement

1. Sept. 9, 2004: The NFL was hoping for a great opener to kick off the 2004 season, and they got it. With pregame fireworks over Gillette Stadium as a backdrop, the two teams traded blows throughout the evening, but when the Patriots took a 27-17 lead late in the third quarter, it looked like it was going to be an easy win for New England. However, a fourth-quarter score from Indianapolis cut the Patriots’ lead to 27-24, and when Manning maneuvered the Colts’ offense to the New England 17-yard line with 49 seconds left, it looked like he was primed to make some magic at the Patriots’ expense. But McGinest delivered a big sack, pushing Indianapolis back to the 29 and setting the stage for a 48-yard field goal attempt. Colts’ kicker Mike Vanderjagt, who had made 42 straight field goals, was so confident that he turned toward the Patriots’ sideline before setting up for the kick and rubbed a few of his fingers together, the universal sign for “money.” But Vanderjagt cashed out, missing wide right and giving New England the dramatic win.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.