The Brooklyn Nets are so shorthanded, they’re turning to Kyrie Irving

“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”

The Nets originally decided Irving wouldn’t play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets need the help.

Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets to practice and play in road games, the team decided Friday, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn’t meet New York City’s vaccine mandate.

NHL shuts down Avalanche, Panthers, pushes back Calgary games as cases surge

Postponements and coronavirus problems for the NHL are coming at a dizzying and disquieting pace not seen since earlier in the pandemic.

The league shut down two more teams through the Christmas holiday break on Friday, eager to avoid putting all 32 on pause amid worsening COVID-19 conditions across North America. A total of 20 NHL games have now been postponed, all but five of which have come in recent days, and roughly 10 percent of the 700-plus players are currently in the league’s virus protocol.

While teams are reporting mostly asymptomatic or mild cases among players, the growing number of positive tests is adding to concerns that the NHL will not send its players to the Winter Olympics in China and threatening to upend a schedule for a league with seven teams in Canada that relies on cross-border travel more than any other.

“The fact that we only shut down two additional teams means we are trying to avoid a full league shutdown,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email. He added that is “obviously subject to change based on circumstances.”

All games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have been postponed through at least next weekend, and the hard-hit Calgary Flames had their shutdown extended through the Dec. 24-26 holiday break.

“It was the only call to be made,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said on a video call.

The training facilities for all three teams have been closed with the league citing “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days.”

In another blow to a league that relies heavily on ticket revenue, four of the five Canadian provinces that are home to NHL teams are or will soon limit venue capacity to 50 percent. Only Alberta, home to Edmonton and Calgary, had not announced a similar restriction and in fact was going ahead as planned with the world junior men’s hockey championship that opens Dec. 26.

More than 70 NHL players are now in protocol, including 19 on the Flames. It is a discouraging sign for the the league, where all but one player on active rosters across the league, Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi, are considered fully vaccinated. It was unclear how many have received a vaccine booster as recommended by health officials and the league.

“So far our cases have been either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic,” Flames Dr. Ian Auld said, adding that the team has four to six players with moderate symptoms such as chills that ended within 36-48 hours. “Overwhelmingly, we’ve seen mild disease, which is reassuring.”

UCLA, Ohio State shutdowns force college basketball schedule shifts

No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues, while No. 16 Seton Hall’s second cancellation in as many days will lead to a forfeit in the Big East Conference standings.

The new matchup was announced after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against the Tar Heels. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined. They had called off a home game against Alabama State set for this week.

The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and Kentucky, was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.

At Seton Hall, the Pirates’ game Monday against St. John’s has been canceled. In a release from the school, that will result in a conference-only forfeit per Big East policy when a team cannot begin or complete a game due to an insufficient number of players.

It will not affect Seton Hall’s overall record and will go down as a “no contest” per NCAA policy.

The announcement came a day after the cancellation of Seton Hall’s Saturday game against Iona at Madison Square Garden.

At least 20 men’s basketball games and 36 women’s basketball games have been canceled or postponed this season due to COVID-19 protocols as of Friday afternoon. It is a number that seems sure to grow as the nation grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Second-ranked Duke announced Friday afternoon that it would play Elon, located about 40 miles west of Durham, on Saturday after having a second opponent cancel due to COVID-19 concerns. The Blue Devils were originally slated to play Cleveland State before that program had to cancel and pause team activities. Duke then scheduled Loyola Maryland, only to say that game was off as well due to positive tests within the Greyhounds program.

Syracuse also announced it is canceling its next two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The school will determine whether Saturday’s scheduled game against Lehigh and next Tuesday’s scheduled game against Cornell can be made up later. Meanwhile, Washington — which paused play following its game on Nov. 27 — returns to the floor Saturday against Seattle, having missed three games.

English Premier League managers to discuss outbreak Monday

English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation, which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players.

Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.

Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue.

“There are obviously a lot of concerns and a lot of unanswered questions,” Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said. “That’s the reason why the Premier League, on Monday, have put in place an opportunity for the managers to get together and I’m hoping there will be a lot of clarity which comes off the back of that meeting.”

Club captains also plan to hold talks, said Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain.

The league has already reintroduced emergency measures — more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors among them — but said its intention was to maintain the current schedule “where safely possible.”

The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis and “based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.”

The latest postponements — five of the weekend’s 10-match schedule — brought the total number of top-flight games called off this week to nine. Two matches were played on Thursday with key players missing because of positive tests.

Liverpool is at Tottenham on Sunday and manager Jurgen Klopp favors playing the match even though he’ll have trouble preparing because he has no idea which Tottenham players are available.

“We don’t think we shouldn’t play on Sunday, honestly, but I say that now,” Klopp said. “In two hours, when the players are arriving here and we have then six, seven, eight more cases — whatever — then of course we cannot play. But in a situation like we are now, we can play and we would like to play.”

More transparency, he added, “would really be helpful.”

League leader Manchester City received good news when manager Pep Guardiola tested negative late Friday, hours after an inconclusive one, according to the British Press Association. Guardiola canceled his pre-match news conference but the follow-up test apparently cleared him to go to Newcastle on Sunday with a near full-strength squad.

Lara Gut-Behrami to miss four World Cup races

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next four World Cup races in France, her team said Friday. Gut-Behrami, a two-time world championship gold medalist, is now in isolation after taking a PCR test in Switzerland.

She and two team officials who also tested positive had left French resort Val d’Isère after feeling light flu-like symptoms, the Swiss ski federation said.

She was due to compete in downhill and super-G races at Val d’Isère this weekend, then back-to-back giant slaloms at nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gut-Behrami was expected to have been vaccinated as a condition of entering Canada last month to compete in World Cup races at Lake Louise, Alberta.

She is fourth in the season-long overall standings led by Mikaela Shiffrin, who made a late change of plans this week to travel to Val d’Isère and start the super-G on Sunday.