Celtics’ Al Horford, Grant Williams join Jabari Parker in COVID-19 protocols ahead of Friday showdown vs. Warriors

Celtics forwards Al Horford and Grant Williams will miss Friday’s game against the Warriors because they have entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the team announced Friday morning.
On Thursday, forward Jabari Parker was ruled out for the same reason.
The Warriors, meanwhile, will be without guard Jordan Poole, a rising star, because he has also entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Over the past two weeks the NBA has been ravaged by a COVID outbreak, with more than 50 players testing positive. The league and the NBA Players Association agreed on Thursday to enhance safety procedures for the holiday season, with increased testing and mask wearing among players, even if they are vaccinated.
Advertisement
The absences of Horford, Williams and Parker will leave Boston extremely thin in the frontcourt for Friday night’s showdown. Horford is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this year. Williams has seized an expanded role recently and is averaging 7.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest. Parker is not in the regular rotation, but could have been in line for an opportunity with these two players out.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.