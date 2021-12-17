Celtics come up short in comeback attempt against Warriors

When the Celtics fell behind by 20 in the first half, with Steph Curry dancing and splashing off-balance 3-pointers, it looked as if the night could turn into a romp. But these Celtics, for all their faults, often at least make things interesting.

Then Friday it was announced that Al Horford and Grant Williams would miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19, and Dennis Schröder would be sidelined for a non-COVID illness, making the task just that much more difficult.

The Warriors have made life miserable for most of their opponents during their latest ascension to the top of the NBA, so the Celtics’ challenge would be significant regardless of their available personnel.

In this case they charged back and actually took a fourth-quarter lead. In the end, however, their execution was not quite crisp enough, as the Warriors held on for a 111-107 win.

Jayson Tatum had 27 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Boston, and Jaylen Brown added 20 points and 9 rebounds. Curry led the Warriors with 30 points.

The Celtics took an 84-82 lead on a Tatum 3-pointer with 11:25 left, completely erasing what was once a 20-point deficit. But the Warriors did not craft the NBA’s best record by accident. They responded by making four consecutive shots, including a pair of 3-pointers.

After Boston pulled back within 97-95, the Warriors needed just 57 seconds to unspool an 8-0 run that was capped by a Curry 3-pointer that stretched the lead back to 105-95 with 4:24 left.

Boston crawled back and pulled within 107-104 on a Brown layup with 50.9 seconds left. But at the other end Curry calmly drained a 15-foot floater to stretch the lead back to 5, and after a timeout Brown lost the ball off his leg and out of bounds.

The Warriors were in control, with possession, a five-point lead, and just 11 seconds to get rid of, before Curry committed an offensive foul and fouled out on the play. After Tatum missed a 3-pointer, Smart gathered the offensive rebound and hit one, making it 109-107 with 3.9 seconds to play.

But Damion Lee hit a pair of free throws to finish off the win.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Warriors gathered three offensive rebounds on their first possession of the game before Andrew Wiggins converted a putback. That turned out to be a sign of things to come. Golden State finished the half with nine offensive boards and a 32-22 edge overall. Boston’s lack of size, with Horford and Williams out, was glaring. But the effort level was not great in the first half, either.

▪ Curry started the game with some flash and flair, converting a four-point play that was followed by an off-balance 3 from the left side, but Wiggins actually did the most damage from beyond the arc. He converted 4 of 6 attempts and went to halftime with 24 points. Boston routinely left Wiggins open and seemed almost surprised to see him having success, but shouldn’t have been. Wiggins entered the night making a career-best 40.8 percent of his 3-pointers. He also had some success overpowering Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith with post-ups that ended with easy turnaround jumpers.

▪ Midway through the first quarter Langford got Wiggins in the air with a pump fake before taking a hard foul to the neck area on Wiggins’s way down. Langford fell to the ground and stayed there for about a minute before getting up and hitting both free throws. Soon after that, though, he left the game because of neck pain and did not return, further depleting a depleted roster.

▪ The Celtics did well to slice a 20-point deficit in half over the final few minutes of the second quarter, but then the ending was a disaster. Curry received a sideline inbounds pass about 5 feet beyond the midcourt line with 0.9 seconds left and heaved the ball toward the rim, because with Curry, there is always a chance. The ball did not go in, but Marcus Smart collided with Curry, resulting in a three-shot foul. To make matters worse, coach Ime Udoka picked up a technical foul moments later for arguing the call. Curry calmly hit all four free throws, and Boston’s momentum was erased.

▪ But the Celtics did not let that sour end linger in the third quarter. They started the period with a 17-3 run and pulled within 73-71 on a Jaylen Brown layup with 6:29 left. The key sequence in this flurry was sparked by Smart. He tussled with Kevon Looney for a rebound and forced a jump ball, then won the tap, which led to a Tatum fast-break dunk. The Celtics could have put themselves in an even better spot, but they missed six free throws and committed an offensive goaltending during their third-quarter comeback.

▪ Josh Richardson returned after missing two games because of COVID, and he was one of the few Celtics who had success in the opening half. He scored 14 points, drilled 4 of 5 3-pointers and had a nice strip of Curry in the open court.

▪ When Curry stepped to the free-throw line in the first quarter some mild but audible ”MVP” chants were directed at him before being drowned out by some boos from the home crowd.

▪ Two-way contract player Brodric Thomas made a second-quarter appearance. He committed a turnover and missed his only shot, a 3-pointer.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.