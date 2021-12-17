Credit Bill Belichick’s executive decisions, too, for the Patriots’ success this season

The old bromide about Belichick the GM undermining Belichick the coach can be tossed aside like a candy wrapper this season. Belichick the GM is making Belichick the coach look like, well, a genius again.

Belichick is doing another brilliant job of game-planning and guiding his team to 9-4 entering Saturday night’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s coming off a three-pass pantsing of the Buffalo Bills. But we’re overstating his coaching job and underselling the talent he’s assembled on the roster.

It’s time for an intervention, Patriots fans, followers, and media observers. It’s happening again. You can’t blame us for doing it. I’m guilty, too. It’s the easiest conclusion to draw because it has been true so many times before — the source of the Patriots’ success can be found in Bill Belichick’s coaching.

The single biggest reason the Patriots are sitting in the catbird seat to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC is the considerable and palpable upgrade in talent. That NFL-record approximately $175 million the Patriots spent in free agency for a quick fix is money well spent in restoring the luster to Belichick’s legacy, post-Tom Brady. Chalk one up for Belichick the GM.

Belichick pushed the limits of his coaching capability last season with a threadbare roster, one stretched thinner by COVID opt-outs and Cam Newton’s ineffectiveness at quarterback. The limits pushed back with his first losing season in New England since his very first season, 2000. The coach ‘em up Hubris of the Hoodie got exposed. He wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice.

So, he spent like a Kardashian with a black card in free agency and drafted a quarterback in the first round, Mac Jones, for the first time. It has paid off.

If there is one constant with Belichick it’s that he’s going to maximize the talent at his disposal, 2009 withstanding. Even last year, he somehow cajoled a talent-deficient team to 7-9. So often during his Patriots tenure, it has felt like Belichick adds a built-in degree of difficulty to winning just to amuse himself.

Not this time.

On Thursday, Belichick was asked a total of nine questions. The first two had to do with the center of his football universe, Lawrence Taylor. Five of the next seven were about players who weren’t on the team last year: Kyle Van Noy, Davon Godchaux, Hunter Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Brandon Bolden, who was a COVID opt-out along with Dont’a Hightower.

The infusion of talent and returnees has propelled the Patriots back to AFC contender condition after a shaky 2-4 start. But it’s much easier to point to the sure-thing cynosure of Belichick’s coaching. That’s a better story line, especially for the national media.

Another hallmark of Belichick’s tenure besides Xs and Os excellence has been the underselling of the players’ contribution to the team’s success. It’s as much a part of the Patriot experience as pithy slogans like “Do your job” and “Ignore the noise.”

Belichick deserves credit, too — it’s just for playing matchmaker with this collection of talent, curating players who have changed the team’s trajectory and fortunes.

Linebacker Matthew Judon, a free agent addition, has 12.5 sacks this season, tying Mike Vrabel and Chandler Jones for the most by a Patriot under Belichick. The only pass rusher in team history to record more than 12.5 sacks in a season is Andre Tippett.

The returns of Hightower and Van Noy reinforced one of the team’s leakiest areas last year, linebacker. The drafting of defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the second round and the addition of Godchaux solidified the Patriots’ porous run defense. Last season, the Patriots allowed 131.4 yards per game, 26th in the NFL, and the third-most of any Belichick-coached Patriots team. This year, the Patriots are allowing 114.5 yards per game, a respectable 18th.

Perhaps nothing illustrates the talent gap between last year’s team and this year’s one like the usage of underwhelming wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Last season, Harry was among the four most-targeted pass catchers on the team with 57. . Jakobi Meyers led the way, as he does this year. But the second-most targeted player was Damiere Byrd with a career-high 77 targets. Byrd had been targeted a total of 66 times in his prior four seasons.

Nothing brings into sharp relief the receiver issues the 2020 Patriots had like their reliance on Harry and Byrd. Harry is now involved in more blocking than a social media troll. Byrd is a Chicago Bears backup with 14 receptions in 13 games.

Fast-forward in Foxborough and the top targets after Meyers are all newbies, minted in free agency with straight cash, Hoodie — wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

With 42 catches for 623 yards and five scores, Bourne leads the team in receiving yards and yards per receptions for qualified players (14.8). Henry has developed a symbiotic relationship with the rookie QB and leads the team in touchdown receptions (seven). Agholor is a professional option who ranks third on the team in TD receptions with 3.

In 2020, the Patriots leader in TD receptions was running back Rex Burkhead with three.

The offensive line has benefitted from the returns of Ted Karras and mountain of a man Trent Brown.

Belichick needed to deliver in the draft. Checkmark. There’s no way the team is in this position without the contributions of Jones, the thundering Stevenson in the running back stable, or Barmore.

Belichick had drawn the attention and ire of ownership with lackluster drafting. He was also on the hook for facilitating Brady’s departure by failing to surround him with sufficient wide receiver weapons during his last couple of seasons.

Adapting to changing conditions remains one of the trademarks of Belichick’s sapience. It’s why he’s going to chase down Don Shula and seize the crown as the NFL’s winningest coach.

Belichick inverted and reverted his model of team building. Instead of asking the quarterback to elevate the talent on the team, he built a team capable of relieving some of the pressure off his preferred passer —— and the coach.

So, it’s right to give Belichick credit. But this time it should go to Belichick the GM for doing himself and the organization a favor and acknowledging that even the greatest coaches can’t compensate for an absence of talent.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.