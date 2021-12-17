Five Colts players to watch against the Patriots in Week 15

Indianapolis has already beaten New England’s AFC East rival, the Bills, with a dominating performance in the running game, an area against which the Patriots have been good but not great at defending.

Yes, the Patriots have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a myriad of scenarios . But it’s simpler than that: despite their 7-6 record, these Colts represent a good test.

Every week, there’s a new “biggest game of the year” for the New England Patriots. Saturday’s primetime contest with the Indianapolis Colts is just the latest.

The Colts have also proclaimed their desire to force Mac Jones to beat them. If healthy, they might have the personnel needed to make life difficult for the rookie quarterback and his offense.

Here are five Colts to watch Saturday (8:20 p.m., NFL Network, Ch. 4)

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor’s 1,684 scrimmage yards (1,348 rushing, 336 receiving) account for 35 percent of all offensive yards gained by Indianapolis this season. He also leads the NFL in rushing by a significant margin and has scored 16 times on the ground, another league-high.

Taylor’s five-touchdown performance (four on the ground) against the Bills might well have served as a blueprint for how the Patriots attacked their rivals on the ground in Week 13.

The second-year back out of Wisconsin thrives in the red zone, powering through tacklers and making them miss in space with quick feet.

But he’s also shown breakaway speed on an 83-yard touchdown run and a 76-yard catch-and-run this season.

If Titans star Derrick Henry were healthy, you’d have to give him the nod as the top running back. But with Henry out, there’s no other doing it as well as Taylor.

The Patriots no doubt will throw all their resources into stopping the dynamic back this weekend. But don’t expect the Colts to shy away from giving Taylor the ball anyway. He’s too good for that.

Michael Pittman Jr.

J.C. Jackson isn’t willing to say Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts’ the second-year wideout, is among the best receivers just yet. But the Patriots’ cornerback isn’t taking the challenge lightly.

“He’s been playing pretty good these last few weeks. He’s their go-to guy,” Jackson said.

When a play is in doubt, Carson Wentz knows Pittman is downfield somewhere. He certainly has a knack for making his quarterback look good, too.

Pittman’s size and strength (6-feet-4-inches and 220 pounds) simply overmatches defensive backs in 50-50 ball situations, and the Patriots’ relatively undersized cornerbacks have had issues with jump balls this season.

His 4.5 speed is good for his size, but his greatest asset is his physicality. He fights through jams and contact, and can pluck the ball out of air with ease in traffic.

Indianapolis also sometimes uses Pittman the way the Patriots deploy N’Keal Harry, bringing the big, physical wideout tight to the formation to punish smaller defensive backs and linebackers in the running game. Then, they’ll run play-action off those looks with Pittman dragging across the field after faking a block.

When he’s on, and when the Colts are getting him involved, he has serious star potential. Expect the Patriots to send extra attention his way on passing downs even if Jackson travels with him on the outside.

DeForest Buckner

The Patriots have gotten solid play out of their interior offensive line group of Ted Karras, David Andrews, and Shaq Mason during their seven-game win streak.

Those three will need every bit of their skills to keep Buckner from blowing things up inside.

The former No. 7 overall pick isn’t quite putting up the numbers that earned him First-Team All-Pro in 2020, but he is eighth among defensive tackles with 41 pressures and has 5.5 sacks on the season. Though he’s more lethal against the run than the pass, he’s also added 17 stops as well.

His massive 6-foot-7-inch frame makes him hard to handle and difficult to throw around. Though he tends to play more often on the left side of the line, which would put him across from Mason and Trent Brown, he will occasionally move to the right from time to time.

The Colts might test Buckner against Karras and Isaiah Wynn if they think they can find good matchups there. Wherever he lines up, he figures to be a problem right in Mac Jones’s line of sight.

Darius Leonard

If Bobby Okereke isn’t able to go on Saturday — he’s been out with an illness — Leonard will have the spotlight to himself.

The star linebacker has made two Pro Bowls and received two First-Team All-Pro nods in his first three seasons and is angling to make it four years in a row.

“He’s fast. He’s instinctive. He’s around the ball a lot,” Belichick said. “Obviously, he leads the league in caused fumbles and leads the league in interceptions over the last however many years amongst linebackers.”

Any Patriot who has the ball around Leonard had better cover up tightly: He’s forced 15 fumbles since coming into the league.

As good as he is in the running game, it’s hard to understate how impressive Leonard’s ball skills are against the pass. He has nine interceptions and 15 passes defended in his career already, with two of those picks and four deflections coming this season.

The Patriots must be aware of him on every snap.

Kenny Moore Jr.

As focused as Belichick is on what Taylor can do, he led off his weekly “Belestrator” segment highlighting a Colts defensive player. But it wasn’t Buckner or Leonard. It was Moore, the Colts’ slot cornerback.

That could be because Belichick knew the fifth-year corner pretty well at one time, having signed Moore as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Valdosta State.

The young corner didn’t make final roster with the Patriots, and the Colts made sure he didn’t reach New England’s practice squad, signing him the next day to their 53-man roster.

He’s been making plays ever since, intercepting at least four passes in three of his five seasons with the Colts.

Moore might not be a household name, but his game has spoken plenty. This year, his four interceptions and seven passes defended are the most among cornerbacks playing from the slot, via PFF. He’s also allowing the lowest pass rating in the NFL (73.9) from the slot this season.

He demonstrates great patience and understanding of situations and which routes are coming out of the slot, which puts him in great position to play the football.

Jakobi Meyers might have a tough time getting open this week, which could mean Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith become more important than usual.