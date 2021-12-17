Janai Crooms feeling at home again with Providence

“I don’t have anything negative to say about the journey I went on,” Crooms said. “I feel like it really helped shape me into the person I am today, just the things I went through and experiences I had.

More than 50 supporters gather at Alumni Hall for every game, something not lost on a hometown star who took a winding road back to where it all started. Crooms, a Cranston native who starred at St. Andrew’s School in Barrington, returned home this fall after stints at two Big Ten schools.

Janai Crooms sees her own fan section at every Providence College women’s basketball home game and can’t help but get amped up.

“It all just led to coming back home,” she continued. “I’m really excited for the chance to play in front of my family and friends and wear the Providence jersey.”

ESPN HoopGurlz’ No. 62 overall prospect in the high school class of 2018, Crooms spent her first two collegiate seasons at Ohio State followed by one at Michigan State, averaging 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. At Providence, the 5-foot-10 Crooms is the Friars (6-5) outright best player, leading the team in scoring (14.6 points per game), rebounding (10.1), assists (4.6), and steals. She’s also tied for the team lead in blocks.

Providence coach Jim Crowley started recruiting Crooms to Providence when she attended St. Andrews. He tried again when she was at Ohio State. Two strikes. Not out.

And, as Crowley said, “third time’s the charm.”

“I just wanted her to have a chance to be her,” Crowley said. “She has a great passion and joy for the game, a contagious personality and she’s a leader.”

It wasn’t until she started getting recruited to play college basketball that Crooms spent significant time at area schools. Crowley and his staff made contact early – Crooms’ freshman year – but she intended on leaving Rhode Island for college.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t want to stay home, of course, everyone wants to play in front of their family and friends,” Crooms said. “But I wanted that experience of getting away from home, getting away from Rhode Island and putting on for my city.”

So Crooms enrolled at Ohio State, quickly asserting herself as a capable major conference player. She then decided to transfer to Michigan State, her second college choice out of high school was a no-brainer. Her family attended as many games as they could over Crooms’ first three college seasons, but playing most games outside the region proved challenging. Crooms estimates family or friends attended a bit under half of her games.

That wasn’t enough. Providence provided everything she needed. High-level hoops, strong education, and close to home. In return, the program got an outstanding player and presence.

“Janai is so charismatic and so well-known in the region,” Crowley said. “I think it’s a great thing for her and for everybody to see this as an option.”

The late Terrence Clarke, a beloved Dorchester-raised basketball star, is forever a part of Crooms’ journey. Clarke, who died following a car accident last April, was expected to be picked in the NBA draft after playing one season at Kentucky. Crooms, who wears jersey No. 5 in honor of Clarke, emulates Clarke’s relationship with his family and community.

“He said, ‘family is something that’s always going to be there,’” Crooms said. “If I make a name for myself and also my family, that’s going to stick with me for the rest of my life. I always think about Terrence when I’m playing basketball.”

Playing in a basketball-rich conference in the comfort of her own backyard and a whole city behind her, Crooms is at peace.

“It feels amazing to just be home,” she said.

Penn State new home for Franklin’s Brigham

After a year at George Washington where she earned a spot on the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie Team, Ali Brigham leveled up, transferring to Penn State. The 6-foot-4 Franklin native is flourishing for the Power 5 program, averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1 block per game.

Former GW coach and the school Jen Rizzotti parted ways after last season, opening the door for Brigham to seek other options.

“When I told my friends I was transferring everyone was rooting for schools at home,” Brigham said. “BC was up there, but I felt better about coming to Penn State.”

Brigham said her Penn State experience has been “so awesome.” State College is all about Penn State and the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the country.

“It’s just trying to live up to the potential that I think I have, working hard and stepping into my role,” Brigham said. “As a teammate, I’m trying to be a vocal post presence... My teammates have been really great and welcomed me with open arms.”