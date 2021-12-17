Kevin Richardi, No. 2 Xaverian stop New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep in season opener

Gavin Moynihan and Nolan Dion scored 20 seconds apart early in the second period, breaking a tie and setting the tone for the Hawks.

Xaverian, No. 2 in the Globe’s preseason rankings, got 36 saves from Kevin Richardi in his first varsity start and fended off Don Bosco Prep, 4-2, in the Hawks’ season opener Friday night at Bentley Arena in Waltham.

Score a victory for Massachusetts over New Jersey in a matchup between two of the top teams in their respective states.

The visiting Ironmen cut the deficit to 3-2 after two periods, but couldn’t crack Richardi again. Will Irving provided the insurance goal for Xaverian with 4:16 to play.

Braden O’Hara had the other goal for the Hawks.

Don Bosco stays in the area for another Catholic Conference battle Saturday against BC High (4 p.m.) at Walter Brown Arena.

Tewksbury 2, Newton South 1 — The Redmen (2-0) got goals from defenseman Nick DiCioccio and Caden Connors in the final two minutes of the second period and held off the Lions in a DCL/MVC 2 matchup at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

The game was scoreless until Nick DiCioccio skated into the offensive zone and fired a shot that was stopped by Lions goalie Dylan Zukowski (39 saves). But DiCioccio stayed with the puck into the right corner and fired a tough angle shot on net that deflected in.

Connors then added the back-breaker with 5.2 seconds left in the period, skating down the right wing around the defense, then cutting across the crease before flipping a forehand past Zukowski for a 2-0 lead.

Mitchell Gordon scored on a power play for Newton South (1-1) at 4:12 of the third. But goalie Ben O’Keefe (22 saves) and the Redmen held on from there.

Girls’ hockey

Nobles sweeps pair — Molly Maccurtain, Olivia Maffeo, and Ellie Mabardy scored for host Nobles in a 3-0 win over Westminster in the Harrington Invitational. Sophomore Anya Zupkofska made 22 saves for the shutout.

In a later matchup, Mabardy scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Bulldogs (5-0-1) in a 7-1 win over Lawrence Academy.