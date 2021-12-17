Mahari Guerrier’s buzzer-beater hands BC High thrilling overtime win at Brockton

“That was a fun game. That was a great atmosphere,” BC High coach Bill Loughnane said. “We came down to Brockton, I think it was almost seven years ago, and they hit a buzzer-beater like that in regulation to beat us. So I was thinking ‘oh, not again.’”

After the Boxers rallied to force overtime, and tied the extra period with :08 left on a layup from Cam Monteiro, BC High senior guard Mike Loughnane attempted a tough shot that ricocheted off the rim, finding Mahari Guerrier, who just barely got the ball out of his hands before the red light illuminated the backboard to indicate time expired, giving BC High a hard-fought 73-71 victory.

Friday’s boys’ basketball bout between visiting BC High and Brockton was good down to the last millisecond.

BC High (2-0) controlled the action through the first three quarters with Greg Cooper (23 points) and Loughnane (33 points) combining for 42 points to facilitate a 49-39 lead.

Brockton's Dajon Burton (left) guards BC High's Mike Loughnane, who had 33 points in the overtime win. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

While those guards handled the bulk of the scoring, senior Will Doyle (2 points, 8 rebounds, 7 blocks) anchored the BC High defense while Guerrier (13 points, 7 rebounds) and Ivan Yhomby (2 points, 3 assists) played their roles on the wing.

In the fourth, Brockton (0-2) rallied defensively and came up with a 13-3 run, capped by a tough runner from Monteiro (team-high 19 points) to send the game into overtime tied, 62-62.

Brocktons Cameron Monteiro (1) celebrates his shot that sent the game into overtime against BC High. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Brockton took its first lead, 65-64, in the extra period on a triple from Dajon Burton (14 points), but Cooper responded with a clutch 3-pointer for BC High and Loughnane scored 6 of his points in the extra period to keep the Eagles ahead.

“Tonight I thought Greg was really good and that 3-pointer he hit was clutch,” Loughnane said. “And Mahari does a little bit of everything. He rebounds, plays great defense, and gets offensive rebounds, which was huge.”

Loughnane’s third jumper of overtime put BC High up, 71-69, but Monteiro drove into the teeth of the defense and once again produced a game-tying bucket. Only this time, he left 8 seconds on the clock and the Eagles were able to counter with a buzzer-beater and escape.

“We’ve never been in a game like this with a crowd, and big momentum shifts, so it’s huge for our experience,” Mike Loughnane said. “As a team we’re kind of new to this, so it’ll help us down the road. This is what the [state] tournament will be like, so it’s good to get some experience early.”

Brockton's Ezekiel Johnson (5) and Cameron Monteiro fight BC High's Mahari Guerrier for a rebound. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Abington 54, East Bridgewater 39 — Tommy Fanara (19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Hunter Maxwell (13 points 5 rebounds) starred for the Green Wave (1-0) in their South Shore League win.

Archbishop Williams 55, Cardinal Spellman 40 — Junior Josh Campbell guided the visiting Bishops (2-0) to the Catholic Central League victory with a team-high 20 points.

Beverly 57, Peabody 54 — Sophomore forward Ryder Frost paced the visiting Panthers (2-1) with 23 points in the Northeastern Conference win.

Bishop Fenwick 64, Cathedral 56 — Che Hanks and Mike Yentin both scored 23 points as the No. 20 Crusaders pick up the nonleague win on the road.

Cambridge 60, Lincoln-Sudbury 56 — Sophomore Troy Miller’s 21 points in the Dual County League win helped keep the No. 15 Falcons (3-0) undefeated.

Cohasset 53, Carver 29 — Senior James Appleton (21 points) and junior Will Baker (15 points) paced the Skippers (2-0) to a South Shore League Tobin Division win.

Dover-Sherborn 66, Millis 37 — Luke Rinaldi’s 32 points powered the Raiders (2-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Foxborough 67, Stoughton 59 — Senior Dylan Gordon scored 25 points for the Warriors (1-0) en route to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win. Juniors Alex Penders (14 points) and Sam Golub (12 points) were key contributors for the Warriors.

Franklin 52, Attleboro 47 — Sophomore Sean O’Leary provided a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the host Panthers (2-0) to the Hockomock League win.

Hamilton-Wenham 61, Rockport 36 — Senior Marcus Nordin (25 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists) and Connor McClintock (13 points, 17 rebounds) helped the Generals (2-0) win the Cape Ann League clash.

Hingham 52, Plymouth North 28 — Junior Liam McBride scored 29 points, including 17 in the first quarter, powering the Harbormen (2-0) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Middleborough 42, Randolph 40 — Senior Gianni Perea scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, helping the Sachems (3-0) to a South Shore League Sullivan Division win. Juniors Jacob Briggs (11 points, 7 rebounds) and Nick Marzelli (11 points, 4 assists) were also large contributors in the victory.

Middlesex 77, Groton 58 — Nick Teller (20 points), Owen Olson (20 points), and Onyera Chieuogwu (19 points) led host Middlesex to the win at the Huckins-Rouse tournament.

Mystic Valley 64, Lynn Tech 51 — The host Eagles (2-0) received 18 points apiece from juniors Mike Tayag and Gio Soto. Sophomore Jonathan Saint-Vil racked up 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Needham 74, Weymouth 41 — Nolan Leary dropped 12 points for the Rockets (2-0) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Newton North 60, Framingham 56 — Florian Kuechen (22 points, 8 rebounds) and Marat Bellouchet (16 points) powered the Tigers (2-0) to victory in the Bay State Conference. Framingham played its first game in nearly two years after missing last season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Oliver Ames 46, Canton 45 — Jake Grimaldi scored 14 points to lead the host Tigers (1-1) to the Hockomock League win.

Plymouth South 49, Quincy 37 — Declan Davis tossed in 18 points to propel the Eagles to the season-opening Patriot League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 91, Cristo Rey 44 — Ethan Robinson and Nate Robinson each scored 19 points, pacing the Phoenix (3-0) to a Catholic Central League Small Division win. Darius Peterson added 17 points and Kendric Diaz contributed 15.

Scituate 89, North Quincy 82 — Senior captain Keegan Sullivan scored 25 points, pacing the Sailors (3-0) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win. Senior captain Sam Benning added 19 points, senior John Kinsley finished with 16 points, and senior Brady Barnes contributed 11 points for the Sailors.

Sharon 55, North Attleborough 41 — John Baez notched 9 points and 6 steals, and Matt Baur scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (2-0) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win. Sam Cohen added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Shawsheen 58, Lowell Catholic 45 — Senior Cam Pontes provided a big spark off the bench for the host Rams (2-1) with a 14-point, 20-rebound effort in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

Snowden 78, CASH 32 — Senior Omari Brooks turned in an electric performance on his birthday, scoring 40 points on 18-of-21 shooting, dishing out 7 assists, and swiping 5 steals for the Cougars (1-0). Junior Darius Tyler-Best (10 points, 10 assists, 4 steals) tallied a double-double in the City League win.

St. Sebastian’s 89, Brunswick 57 — Junior Trevor Mullin of Wellesley surpassed the 1,000-point milestone with a 27-point performance in which he hit eight 3-point shots for St. Seb’s (4-1). Freshman Jaylen Harrell added 23 points for the hosts.

Taunton 82, King Philip 71 — Senior guard Trent Santos scored 22 points to help the host Tigers (2-0) nab a Hockomock League win.

Walpole 72, Braintree 54 — Senior Louie Jennings scored 16 points to help the Timberwolves (1-1) pick up the Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 77, Silver Lake 47 — Senior Malcolm Alcorn Crowder dropped 17 points to go with 12 boards and senior captain Ryan Vallancourt added 15 points as the host Panthers (1-1) cruised to the Patriot League win.

Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.