Patriots RB Damien Harris will not play vs. Colts Saturday

Without Harris, the Patriots will turn to rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Brandon Bolden . Second-year player J.J. Taylor remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and has not practiced all week, but it’s possible he could be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Saturday’s game.

The team downgraded Harris to out Friday afternoon, after he practiced in a limited capacity all week because of a hamstring injury suffered in Week 13 against Buffalo.

Devine Ozigbo, who signed to the practice squad on Nov. 30, is another option if the Patriots temporarily elevate him to the active roster. The 25-year-old Ozigbo has appeared in three games this season — two for the Saints and one for the Jaguars — logging a total of 11 offensive snaps and one carry for a loss of 3 yards.

Harris, the team’s leading rusher with 754 yards and nine touchdowns, will miss his second game of the season. He was sidelined in Week 10 against Cleveland with a concussion. Stevenson stepped up that afternoon, registering 20 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Against the Bills in Week 13, Harris notched the game’s opening score, a 64-yard touchdown, before the team ruled him questionable to return with a hamstring injury later in the first half. He gave it a go midway through the third quarter and broke free for a 22-yard first down, but was clearly hobbled on the play and ended up limping to the sideline. The team then ruled him out.

The Patriots also downgraded offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste for Saturday night’s game. Cajuste did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday because of an illness and returned in a limited capacity on Thursday. He has not been active since Week 10.

Robert Kraft increasing eports involvement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expanding his footprint in the esports industry.

Kraft and New England-based Oxygen Esports have joined forces to own the 12th team in the growing Call of Duty League. While the roster and team name have yet to be announced, Denholm “Denz” Taylor will be the team’s general manager and Zach “Zed” Denyer will coach.

The 2022 Call of Duty League season begins Feb. 4.

Former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski are also investors in Oxygen Esports.

“This is an exciting team to be a part of,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “Oxygen Esports is developing infrastructure and building a sense of community for gamers of all ages in the New England area while providing an opportunity for the most elite to showcase their talents at the professional level.”

Oxygen Esports plans to establish headquarters at Patriot Place, where Kraft’s Overwatch team, Boston Uprising, already trains. The organization will host weekly tournaments and other programming for fans.

“The Kraft family could not be more excited to broaden their exposure to esports.” said Kraft family spokesperson Stacey James. “By combining the Boston Uprising with Oxygen Esports, and the announcement of a Boston Call of Duty League franchise, New England will be a powerful player in competitive gaming. With Oxygen functioning as the operator and their multitude of new titles and leagues, they are shaping the future of esports for all New England gaming fans.”

Washington signs QB Garrett Gilbert

The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the Patriots’ practice squad. Gilbert, who also spent part of the 2014 season on New England’s practice squad, could have to start Tuesday night amid Washington’s coronavirus outbreak . . . The Patriots formally placed linebacker Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve. Perkins did not practice Thursday or Friday because of an ankle injury. He has yet to be active for a game this season.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.