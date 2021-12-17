Patriots RB Damien Harris will not play vs. Colts Saturday

Without Harris, the Patriots will turn to rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Brandon Bolden. Second-year player J.J. Taylor remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and has not practiced all week, but it’s possible he could be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Saturday’s game.

The team downgraded Harris to out Friday afternoon, after he practiced in a limited capacity all week because of a hamstring injury suffered in Week 13 against Buffalo.

Devine Ozigbo, who signed to the practice squad on Nov. 30, is another option if the Patriots temporarily elevate him to the active roster. The 25-year-old Ozigbo has appeared in three games this season — two for the Saints and one for the Jaguars — logging a total of 11 offensive snaps and one carry for a loss of three yards.

Advertisement

Harris, the team’s leading rusher with 754 yards and nine touchdowns, will miss his second game of the season. He was sidelined in Week 10 against Cleveland with a concussion. Stevenson stepped up that afternoon, registering 20 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Against the Bills in Week 13, Harris notched the game’s opening score, a 64-yard touchdown, before the team ruled him questionable to return with a hamstring injury later in the first half. He gave it a go midway through the third quarter and broke free for a 22-yard first down, but was clearly hobbled on the play and ended up limping to the sideline. The team then ruled him out.

The Patriots also downgraded offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste for Saturday night’s game. Cajuste did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday because of an illness and returned in a limited capacity on Thursday. He has not been active since Week 10.

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.