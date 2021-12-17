Saturday’s Bruins-Canadiens game postponed as COVID-19 spreads through NHL

Boston is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, as seven players and one staffer have entered protocols this week.

There is no makeup date set.

The Bruins’ Saturday game against the Canadiens in Montreal has been postponed, the NHL announced Friday.

On Thursday, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Oskar Steen and Jeremy Swayman joined Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron in the league’s protocol.

The Bruins are scheduled to face the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday; the status of that game has yet to be determined.

The Canadiens will resume their schedule on Monday, against the Islanders.

The Bruins were packed and prepared to head to Canada after their 3-1 loss to the Islanders in New York Thursday night.

And on Thursday night in Montreal, the Canadiens beat the Flyers in an empty Bell Centre after Quebec public health officials asked the team to disallow fans to attend the game.

Julian Benbow of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.