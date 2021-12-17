fb-pixel Skip to main content
bruins

Saturday’s Bruins-Canadiens game postponed as COVID-19 spreads through NHL

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated December 17, 2021, 51 minutes ago
The Canadiens played in front of an empty arena on Thursday.
The Canadiens played in front of an empty arena on Thursday.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

The Bruins’ Saturday game against the Canadiens in Montreal has been postponed, the NHL announced Friday.

There is no makeup date set.

Boston is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, as seven players and one staffer have entered protocols this week.

Related: Track the latest news regarding COVID-19 and its spread through pro sports

On Thursday, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, Oskar Steen and Jeremy Swayman joined Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron in the league’s protocol.

The Bruins are scheduled to face the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday; the status of that game has yet to be determined.

The Canadiens will resume their schedule on Monday, against the Islanders.

The Bruins were packed and prepared to head to Canada after their 3-1 loss to the Islanders in New York Thursday night.

Advertisement

And on Thursday night in Montreal, the Canadiens beat the Flyers in an empty Bell Centre after Quebec public health officials asked the team to disallow fans to attend the game.

Julian Benbow of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video