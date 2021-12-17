South Shore showcase: Orlagh Gormley (28 points), North Quincy girls’ basketball shoot past Scituate

Gormley hit her first 15 free throws and ended up 16 of 18 from the line. She attempted only one 3-pointer all night and was consistently aggressive at the right moments. After scoring 17 against Carver and 32 against Silver Lake, Gormley is averaging 25.6 points per game for the Raiders (3-0, 2-0 Patriot League).

Scituate junior Grace McNamara scored a career-high 31 points to keep the Sailors afloat, but North Quincy sophomore Orlagh Gormley finished with 28 and willed the Red Raiders to a 61-50 win.

Two of the top guards on the South Shore traded buckets and put on a show Friday night at North Quincy High.

North Quincy interim coach Matt Ramponi said he’s never seen a sophomore with such a competitive spirit, and McNamara echoed those thoughts.

“She’s just so talented,” McNamara said of Gormley. “It’s fun competing against players like her. It just makes you want to be better.”

Gormley and the Raiders started strong, building an 8-0 edge over the No. 17 Sailors (1-2, 0-2 Patriot) and extending the margin to 20-10 through one. Sophomore Ava Bryan, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, consistently did damage from both inside and out, and her runner with three seconds left gave NQ a 38-26 edge at the half.

McNamara, who’s averaging 24 points per game, scored 17 in the second half with a series of step-backs and floaters. Scituate started the third on a 10-2 run to slice the deficit to 40-36 midway through the quarter. Grace Love swished a 3, Emilia Rojik played steady defense, and McNamara got essentially whatever she wanted.

“She’s a great player, so we were just going back and forth pretty much the whole entire game,” Gormley said of McNamara. “That’s about it.”

The Raiders led, 46-38, through three, and Jillian Jaehnig, Molly Toland, and Bridget Capone helped preserve the win. Capone, a junior captain, was tasked with the unenviable task of trying to stymie McNamara. Though the standout guard got hers, Ramponi was extremely pleased with Capone’s defensive effort.

Every time the Sailors made some noise, the Raiders calmly answered. It wasn’t easy, but they found a way to stay undefeated in a battle between two young and talented teams.

“That was a great basketball game,” Ramponi said. “We made it interesting, but we responded. That’s what it’s all about.”

North Quincy's Orlagh Gormley (28 points) and Scituate's Grace McNamara (31) put on a show Friday night. Trevor Hass

Acton-Boxborough 53, Wayland 51 — Shannon Patrick scored 15 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and hit a tying 3-pointer for A-B (2-1) with less than 5 seconds left in regulation to force the extra frame on the way to the win.

Amesbury 54, Manchester Essex 34 — Senior Gabby Redford notched 18 points, leading Amesbury (2-0) to a Cape Ann League victory.

Andover 50, Central Catholic 37 — The No. 9 Warriors (1-0) opened their season with a statement win against the No. 2 Raiders (1-1). Anna Foley led Andover with 19 points and Amelia Hanscom added 16 points in the Merrimack Valley Conference bout.

Bishop Feehan 63, Bishop Stang 24 — The Shamrocks (2-0) jumped out to a 40-4 halftime lead and cruised to a Catholic Central League win. Camryn Fauria tallied 18 points and Samantha Reale added 11 points.

Bishop Fenwick 65, Cathedral 57 — Sophomore Cecilia Kay amassed 20 points and 17 rebounds to help the Crusaders (1-1) pick up their first win of the season. Nasha Arnold added 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Olivia Found had 10 points and 8 steals.

Boston Latin 56, Newton South 41 — Emelia O’Gilvie dropped a career-high 33 points as the Wolfpack (2-0) stormed to a Dual County League win.

Bradford Christian 69, Rivers 59 — Kelian Cedano (19 points), Kailee McDonald (15 points) and Jen Martin (12 points) were the scoring leaders for Bradford Christian in the win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 50, Rockland 40 — Sophomore Natalia Hall-Rosa (11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks) was a force on defense for the Trojans (2-0) and senior Fiona Kelly added 12 points in the nonleague win.

Brookline 56, Wellesley 14 — Geanna Bryant led the way for the Warriors (3-0), tallying 17 points and 7 steals. Talia Thompson (15 points) and Mariah Washington (10 points) contributed offensively for Brookline in the Bay State Conference win.

Brooks 60, Loomis Chaffee 58 — Boston College commit Taina Mair dropped 28 points in the win for Brooks (5-0).

Cardinal Spellman 46, Archbishop Williams 42 — Maddie Feetham (16 points, 10 rebounds) tallied a double-double for the Cardinals (1-1), and Kaci Belmont added 14 points to the winning effort.

Dracut 56, Lowell 44 — The Middies (1-0) picked up a win in their season opener behind strong performances from Ashley Talbot (17 points, 7 assists, 6 steals) and Cam Watkins (16 points, 11 rebounds).

Franklin 59, Attleboro 32 — With 27 points from Katie Peterson, the top-ranked Panthers opened their season with a Hockomock League road win.

Greater Lowell 42, Mystic Valley 22 — Aliza Som powered the host Gryphons (1-1) to a Commonwealth win with 10 points and Mariah Lorenzo added 8.

Hingham 55, Plymouth North 29 — Perry Blasetti scored 13 and Colleen Johnston added 11 in a Patriot League Keenan Division win for the Harborwomen (2-0).

Ipswich 40, Georgetown 26 — Carter King’s 26 points powered the Tigers (1-0) past their Cape Ann League foe.

King Philip 56, Taunton 42 — Jackie Bonner scored a career-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to secure a Hockomock League win for the Warriors (2-0)

Lowell Catholic 47, Shawsheen 29 — Behind 20 points and 6 steals from junior Catherine Antwi, the Crusaders improved to 2-1 with the Commonwealth win.

Malden Catholic 71, Fontbonne 52 — Senior forward Lily Mineo dominated on the glass, corralling 28 rebounds to go with 14 points in the Catholic Conference win for the Lancers (3-0). Kayla Jackson added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kylia Reynoso added 18 points.

Mansfield 50, Milford 17 — Junior Hallie Popat (13 points) drained three 3-pointers in a Hockomock League victory for the Hornets (2-0). Sophomore Kara Santos added 10 points, all from inside the paint.

Medfield 40, Holliston 29 — Kate Olenik scored 21 points and grabbed 3 steals to help lift the Warriors (1-0) to a Tri-Valley League win in their season opener.

North Andover 52, Billerica 40 — Hannah Martin had 15 points and 13 boards in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory for the host Scarlet Knights (1-0).

Oliver Ames 56, Canton 42 — Jasmine Cooper (17 points, 13 rebounds), Kaydance Derba (12 points) and Caroline Peper (10 points, 6 steals) powered the Tigers (2-0) to the Hockomock League win.

Pentucket 44, North Reading 24 — Sophomore guards Ava DiBurro and Gabby Bellacqua both scored 11 points in the Cape Ann League win for visiting Pentucket (2-1).

Reading 54, Belmont 39 — Jackie Malley scored 25 points and the Rockets (1-1) picked up the Middlesex League win.

Rising Tide Charter 40, Bristol Aggie 22 — Eighth-graders Johnny Tompkins (12 points), Aubrey France (9 points), and Raeghan Blake (8 points) led the visiting Herons (2-0) in scoring during the nonleague win.

Somerset Berkley 47, Durfee 44 — Gabriella Nugent (16 points) and Abigail Gajewski (12 points) led the way to a nonleague win for the Blue Raiders (2-0). Mackenzie Carrero had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (1-1).

South Shore Voc-Tech 51, Blue Hills 43 — Ellery Campbell logged a career-high 31 points to propel the Vikings (3-0) to victory on the road.

Swampscott 55, Gloucester 28 — Seniors Chloe Rakauskas (19 points) and Sophie DiGrande (had 11 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists) propelled the Big Blue (2-0) to the Northeastern Conference win. Vitoria Quagrello and Piage Quagrello had 11 and 10 rebounds respectively.

Walpole 56, Braintree 38 — The No. 15 Timberwolves (2-0) came out on top against the No. 14 Wamps (1-1) in the Bay State Conference battle behind 16 points from Brooke Walonis and a double-double from Kate Hurley (12 points, 12 rebounds).

Whitman-Hanson 59, Silver Lake 22 — Senior captains Abby Martin (12 points), Lauren Dunn (12 points) and Megan Stone (10 points) reached double figures as the No. 16 Panthers (2-0) rolled to a Patriot League win at home.

Wilmington 41, Stoneham 36 — The Wildcats (1-1) went on a 21-8 run in the fourth quarter to lock up the come-from-behind win. Eva Boudreau netted 21 points and Shay Bresnahan had 9 points and 7 rebounds in the Middlesex League win.

Winthrop 55, Salem 47 — A 24-point performance by Maddie Stiglets propelled the visiting Vikings (2-0) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.