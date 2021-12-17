Tiger Woods makes return at PNC, but still far from being back

Tiger Woods walked onto the tee for a routine pro-am round Friday and felt an unexpected dose of nerves, realizing how long it had been since he had an audience on the golf course. The small grandstand behind the tee was packed, everyone on their feet. Spectators filled every inch behind the ropes for 95 yards down the left side of the hole. This was another must-see moment involving Woods under far different circumstances. Ten months after Woods shattered his right leg in a car crash in suburban Los Angeles, he was back to golf at the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie . Back to being Tiger Woods? Far from it. Even so, the Feb. 23 images of his crumpled SUV and seeing him Friday in golf attire taking full swings and holing putts was no less remarkable. “I haven’t hit too many tee shots and then ... all of a sudden there’s people off the tee box,” Woods said. “It was an awesome day. It was just awesome to be back out there playing and being out there with my son. And we just had an absolute blast.” They are the featured attraction at the 36-hole event that pairs parents and children, just like last year, with one big difference. A year ago, there was enormous appeal getting a look at the young son of the 15-time major champion. Now it’s all about the father. Nearly two dozen media, mostly cameras, waited along the circle drive and raised their equipment each time a car approached at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned, saying his longtime team needs to hear a “new voice.” The Jets announced Maurice’s decision, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry, an assistant under Maurice, agreed to serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. Winnipeg (13-10-5) has dropped three of four heading into the game against visiting Washington Capitals.

Advertisement

OLYMPICS

USOPC leaders want China to investigate allegations

With seven weeks to go before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, leaders of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee criticized China’s handling of the recent allegations of sexual assault from one of its star athletes. China’s treatment of three-time Olympian Peng Shuai, one of China’s top tennis players, has become a contentious issue since Nov. 2, when Peng accused a former top government official of sexually assaulting her. Little has been heard from her since. “I think this is a sad situation,” Susanne Lyons, chair of the organization, said during a conference call with the news media after its final board meeting of the year. “One of the most important lessons that we at the USOPC have learned through the past several years is not only to listen to survivors of abuse but also to believe them and protect them from retaliation. So this hits close to home.” Peng, 35, disappeared from public view more than a month ago after she accused Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China, of sexual assault. Her disappearance, China’s efforts to censor any mention of her allegations, and its sometimes clumsy efforts to suggest that she had retracted her claims have only intensified concerns about her safety among tennis officials, fellow athletes, and human rights groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SOCCER

Robert Lewandowski sets record for goals scored

Robert Lewandowski took another old record from Bayern Munich great Gerd Müller. The Poland star scored his 43rd Bundesliga goal of the year to cap a 4-0 win for Bayern over Wolfsburg and eclipse the previous best mark for goals in a calendar year set in 1972 by “Der Bomber.” Lewandowski, who broke Müller’s old record for goals in a season by scoring his 41st last May in the last minute of a 5-2 win over Augsburg, again left it late to score.

Crowd violence ends French Cup game

Crowd violence forced the French Cup game between Lyon and Paris FC to be abandoned at 1-1 on Friday. The start of the second half at Stade Charlety was delayed for about 50 minutes when stadium authorities announced over the speakers that the game was abandoned. At halftime, supporters threw flares around, the field was invaded, and fights broke out in the stands ... Forward Jordan Morris is likely to play his first US national team match in more than two years when the Americans face Bosnia and Herzegovina in an exhibition on Saturday.

MISCELLANY

Rafael Nadal loses to Andy Murray in return

A rusty Rafael Nadal played his first match in more than four months, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s chronic foot injury forced him to sit out the final months of this season. Nadal has not competed since early August when he lost to Lloyd Harris in Washington. He missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics, and the US Open ... Two former Maryland football players have each reached $200,000 settlements in lawsuits accusing former coach DJ Durkin of running a program that subjected athletes to an abusive environment. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office reached the agreement with former players Gus Little and E.J. Donahue, signed Nov. 27 according to settlement documents ... Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected as president of motorsports governing body FIA, replacing Jean Todt.