Trio of siblings bringing familiar results to the mat for Melrose wrestling

The Red Raiders’ roster is led by a trio of captains, senior Sean Thomas , who won the 2020 Division 3 state championship at 106 pounds, senior Shea Fogarty , and junior Oto Albanese . The three are expected to play a significant role in Melrose’s state championship push this season; and all will each compete with their younger siblings by their side.

With three sets of siblings working the mat this winter for his Melrose wrestling squad, that sentiment is more relevant than ever before.

Sean Thomas (120 pounds) will team up with his freshman brother Mikey (113), Oto (145) will be joined by freshman Marcos Albanese (106), and Shea (160), junior Stephen Fogarty (152), and freshman Quinn Fogarty (125) make up the final trio of brothers on the Red Raiders’ roster.

“It’s kind of like being at home,” Sean Thomas said. “It makes the room a lot more fun, a little more comfortable, having that relationship with family tied into the team.”

Melrose brothers Sean and Mikey Thomas. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Melrose brothers (from left) Quinn, Stephen and Shea Fogarty. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Melrose brothers (from left) Oto and Marcos Albanese. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

In a 42-year coaching career that has produced multiple All-Americans, four state championships, and 778 wins, the affable Tremblay has never had more than one set of brothers on a team. So far, the familial feel of the team has led to success on the mat. Marcos Albanese started his varsity career with a first-place finish at 106 pounds during the Ashland Earlybird Tournament, and Oto finished second at 145.

The Red Raiders won their first dual meet of the season Wednesday, 69-12, and all seven brothers won their matches, with the Fogarty trio — the sons of Stephen Fogarty, the school’s athletic director and a former Red Raider grappler — all registering pins.

“It was really electric off the beginning, all the energy that we had on the team,” Oto Albanese said. “I just thought it was a really great team win.”

Less than a week into the season, Tremblay can already see the similarities between the younger and older siblings in their mannerisms and athleticism.

“They are very, very talented as far as athletes go,” he said. “Our practice room is good because those seven kids really get it.”

Larry Tremblay has 778 career victories and four state championships in a 42-year coaching career. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The Red Raiders will face a difficult test Saturday morning at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament. Melrose will compete against 20 schools, including defending state champion Natick, along with Central Catholic and Shawsheen.

Tremblay said this year’s team is not made up of athletes who wrestle all year like many of the state’s perennial powers. Instead, many Red Raiders are two- or three-sport athletes who use their experience in lacrosse, football, and even golf to grow and improve.

This led to multiple members of the team missing the Fall II season last spring, making an already abnormal year even more difficult to navigate. Shea and Stephen Fogarty are back after spending the spring season on the lacrosse team, but that comes with an adjustment period.

“It’s definitely hard to get back into it, but I’ve been working with some great guys in the room,” Shea said. “Everyone’s helping out, everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction.”

Tremblay has high praise for each of the three older brothers, describing Thomas as a takedown technician, applauding Albanese’s athleticism, and praising Fogarty’s strength and motor.

As they continue to move through their challenging schedule, the Red Raiders will continue to work hard in the practice room, translating the athleticism that Tremblay touts into improved technique, a process that they hope will yield another title run.

RIP Frank Smith

He may have hailed from Bethlehem, Pa., but for 60 years Frank Smith was an unassuming staple known in the Massachusetts wrestling community for his expertise and soft smile. He died Dec 10 from COVID at the age of 87.

“He was still out there showing the kids moves on the mat in his mid-80s,” Reading coach Craig Murphy said. “His wrestling knowledge was so vast. He loved to coach the wrestlers who were ready for the next level of wrestling.”

In the 1950s, Smith went 30-1-1 competing for Brown University, finishing fourth in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association as a senior in 1957.

He began his coaching career at Browne and Nichols School in 1959, then moved to Concord-Carlisle in 1965, where he would stay for 20 years. In 1985, he took over the Melrose program, which he coached for more than a decade and led to the 1989 Division 1 Central championship before finishing his career as an assistant at Reading, retiring in 2019.

“He was a great mentor as a coach,” Murphy said. “A great guy to have in the room. The kids absolutely loved him and they listened to him. He wasn’t a yeller. He was a quiet coach who just knew so much about the sport and had so much respect, it was amazing.”

Smith won more than 300 matches, coached 15 state champions and nine New England champs, and was inducted in the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992 and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007.

“He was a mentor and friend of many in the wrestling community,” the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame wrote on Facebook. “Frank Smith has forgotten more wrestling than most of us will ever know.”

Near falls

DJ Lipski saw something in his opponent’s eyes as he took the mat for his 170-pound match Wednesday.

The Oliver Ames senior had bumped up from 160 pounds, where he’d finished second at the Devin Ness Tournament, for his first dual-meet match of the season against Whitman-Hanson.

During the Ness Tournament, which OA hosted on the season’s opening weekend, Lipski’s eyebrow had been split open, forcing him to don a mask.

“It’s an all-black mask,” Lipski said. “I just remember shaking the kid’s hands and seeing something in his eyes that he did not want to be there. I don’t know if it was intimidation.”

With an extra jolt of confidence, Lipski circled his opponent, who stepped forward with his right leg. Lipski reached with his left hand for a knee pick and drove forward for a 6-second pin, breaking the school record of 8 seconds set by Gino Monsini and Steve Treanne. (Assistant coach Joey Sevino once held the record at 9 seconds.)

“I’ve been around wrestling a long time and I haven’t seen one that fast,” said OA coach John McKeon, whose Tigers won the match, 48-27. “I almost missed it. I was catching up with the wrestler before and he already had the kid on his back.’

While the mask might have helped, McKeon gives the credit for Lipski’s emergence to his offseason work ethic.

“I don’t think he stopped wrestling since last season ended,” McKeon said, noting Lipski has been one of a half-dozen regulars at their offseason workouts in “The Dungeon.” In 2020, following his sophomore season, Lipski and his brother convinced their parents to buy a wrestling mat for the basement. When he returned for his junior season, in the spring of 2021, he looked like a different athlete.

“That’s when I started to realize, ‘OK, we have something here,’” McKeon said, recalling one of his assistants saying, “I don’t think we’ve had someone look as good in a singlet as DJ.”

▪ Milford’s Hampton Kaye-Kuter moved up a weight class and upset Lawrence’s Brandon Lavasta, ranked No. 3 at 285 pounds by Massachusetts_Wrestling on Instagram, during a 67-9 Scarlet Hawks’ victory Wednesday.

▪ Lowell’s Quin Foyle defeated North Andover’s Carson Milovanovic, the No. 5 wrestler in the state at 132 pounds, during a 42-36 win Wednesday capped by a pin by Justin Real.

Matches to Watch

Saturday, Wilmington Tournament, 10 a.m. — A dozen teams are slated to compete in the annual event put on since 1978 by the Wilmington Sons of Italy in the Shriners Auditorium. Among those teams are No. 2-ranked Central Catholic, which opened its season with a dominant victory over Chelmsford, and defending Division 2 state champion Natick.

Tuesday, Shawsheen Valley Tech at St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m. — Talk about an early-season benchmark battle. Two of the top four teams in the state, as ranked by Massachusetts Wrestling, face off in Danvers. Top-ranked and two-time defending Division 1 state champ SJP is off to a 5-0 start while Shawsheen won its dual meet opener Wednesday, 45-27 over Essex Tech/Masco.

Thursday, Newton South at Newton North, 5 p.m. — While the Lions are off to an 0-2 start, that won’t take anything away from this intra-city rivalry. The Tigers, who won the last time they met in 2019, are coming off their first win of the season Wednesday.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.