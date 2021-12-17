27 feared dead in suspected arson at office building in Japan

TOKYO — Twenty-seven people were feared dead in a fire Friday that burned through the fourth floor of a busy office building in downtown Osaka, the largest city in western Japan. Police were investigating the possibility of arson.

The fire was first reported around 10:20 a.m. and was put out a little more than 20 minutes later. Rescue workers were seen carrying people out of the building on stretchers, the national broadcaster, NHK, reported.

The blaze burned an approximately 200-square-foot area of the eight-story building, located next to a train station in the port city. The fourth floor, where the fire is believed to have begun, was home to a medical clinic specializing in internal medicine and psychiatry.