Pfizer says trials show low dose of vaccine will not help children ages 2 to 5

In ongoing clinical trials, the companies tested 3 micrograms of the vaccine — one-tenth of the adult dose — in children 6 months to less than 5 years of age. After two doses, children between 6 months and 2 years produced an immune response that was comparable to that of people aged 16 to 25 years, the companies said. But children between 2 and 5 years old did not.

A low dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine did not produce a potent immune response in children 2 through 5 years of age, the companies announced Friday, a discouraging setback that threatens to keep the vaccine from younger children for longer than many parents had hoped.

The companies said they now would test a third low dose of the coronavirus vaccine in children 6 months to under 5 years of age. But they do not plan to test a higher dose of the vaccine in children between 2 and 5 years of age.

“The goal here is to understand the potential of protection of the third dose,” said Jerica Pitts, a spokeswoman for Pfizer. “We are studying 3 micrograms at this time.”

In a conference call with investors and analysts Friday, Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s head of vaccine research, said the company planned to seek authorization for a “three-dose series” in children, instead of the originally planned two doses.

NEW YORK TIMES

Public health officials warn of winter virus surge

Hospitalizations are rising across much of the United States, leading public health officials to warn that a winter surge caused by both the delta and omicron variants could have devastating outcomes.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, said at a news conference Friday.

Nationwide, hospitalizations increased by about 3 percent and deaths rose by about 7 percent over the past week. But some regions are seeing a much steeper rise.

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have reported increases of more than 5 percent in new COVID-19 admissions at hospitals in the past week. D.C. leads the nation with a 39 percent increase in hospitalizations. Connecticut’s COVID-19 admissions have risen by 24 percent in the past week. New Jersey, Illinois, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia each reported an increase of 11 percent or more.

WASHINGTON POST

CDC endorses schools’ ‘test-to-stay’ policies

Students who have been exposed to the coronavirus can safely continue in-person learning if they are regularly tested for the virus at school, avoiding disruptive at-home quarantines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The CDC released two studies that show the effectiveness of what’s known as ‘’test-to-stay.’’ School districts across the country have tried this strategy, though it is not widely used.

‘’These studies demonstrate that test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely,’’ CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Friday. She called it ‘’a promising and now proven practice.’’

Typically, students who are deemed close contacts of someone who tests positive for the virus are sent home to quarantine, to make sure that people who may be carrying the virus, even without symptoms, do not infect others. The CDC studied test-to-stay alternative programs in Lake County, Ill., and Los Angeles County.

WASHINGTON POST

Previous COVID exposure offers little protection against omicron, study says

A previous COVID-19 recovery provides little shield against infection with the omicron variant, a research team from Imperial College London showed in a large study that underlines the importance of booster shots.

Having had COVID probably only offers 19 percent protection against omicron, the study showed on Friday. That was roughly in line with two doses of vaccine, which the team estimated were as much as 20 percent effective against omicron. Adding a booster dose helped dramatically, blocking an estimated 55 percent to 80 percent of symptomatic cases.

The Imperial College London team analyzed all the PCR test-confirmed COVID cases in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11, making it one of the most expansive examinations yet at omicron’s potential to evade the body’s defenses. The results were in line with the picture emerging of the variant’s capacity to elude protection from previous infection or inoculation and spread faster than earlier iterations of the virus.

There was no evidence of omicron cases being less severe than delta, based on the proportion of people testing positive who had symptoms or went to the hospital, the team said.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Researchers say heart inflammation risk four times higher with Moderna vaccine

The risk of rare heart inflammation side effects was as much as four times higher in people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 shot than in those who got the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, according to researchers in Denmark.

About 4.2 people per 100,000 who got the Moderna vaccine developed myocarditis or myopericarditis within 28 days of vaccination, with the highest risk seen in those ages 12 to 39 and after people received their second doses, according to the study, which was published in the BMJ.

With the Pfizer shot, meanwhile, 1.4 people per 100,000 developed the rare heart side effects, although a heightened risk was observed in women, the study said.

The prevalence of such side effects was nonetheless low and when it occurred, people had “predominantly mild” experiences, the authors wrote. The greater health risks by far were seen in the unvaccinated, who, among other things, had a 14-fold increased risk of cardiac arrest and death in the 28 days following a positive test, the researchers said.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Ohio mobilizes National Guard to assist in hospitals

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine mobilized 1,050 National Guard members to assist hospital workers across the state as COVID-19 admissions rise amid a surge in cases.

“Twenty-two months of this pandemic has taken a toll on our health-care workers,” DeWine said at a news conference on Friday. “Twenty-two months they have fought this war, and I want to thank them, and thank them again.”

Most of the guard members will assist with nonmedical tasks at hospitals, such as patient transport, housekeeping, and food services, DeWine said. A group of 150 highly trained medical personnel will be sent to overtaxed hospitals and testing sites.

The governor said that the state is experiencing a “perfect storm” of conditions to overwhelm hospitals and strain the health-care system. A surge of the delta variant is peaking at the same time that the highly transmissible omicron has arrived in Ohio, DeWine added.

On top of that, hospital administrators expect to see typical hospital admissions for the flu this year, as opposed to last year when social distancing and masking reduced the number of influenza cases.

More than 4,700 people are hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio, and COVID-19 patients make up about 1 in 5 admissions. DeWine said the state is seeing its highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since Dec. 22, 2020.

WASHINGTON POST

Canada to lift ban on travelers from 10 African countries

TORONTO — Canada on Friday said it would lift its widely criticized ban on travelers from 10 African countries, citing “overwhelming evidence of community transmission of omicron in most countries around the world.”

The country announced the restrictions last month in response to the emergence of the omicron variant, but the measures drew international criticism, including from the head of the World Health Organization. Other countries where omicron is surging, such as Britain and Denmark, were never added to the ban.

“While we recognize the controversial nature of such a measure, we believe it was a necessary measure to slow the arrival of omicron in Canada and buy us some time,” Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s health minister, said at a news conference in Ottawa. “Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed.”

Canadian officials also said they would reinstate a requirement that all fully vaccinated Canadians going abroad for under 72 hours submit a negative coronavirus molecular test to return home.

WASHINGTON POST

COVID outbreaks cause ‘Hamilton,’ Rockettes to cancel NY shows

Two of New York City’s biggest shows, “Hamilton” and the Radio City Rockettes’ “Christmas Spectacular,” have been forced to cancel shows because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Rockettes announced that four shows were canceled for Friday “due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production,” according to a statement. Friday’s performance of “Hamilton” was also called off because of breakthrough cases, the production said in a tweet.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Denmark begins partial shutdown to limit spread of virus

COPENHAGEN — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums, and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Frederiksen said stores smaller than 21,528 square feet and restaurants in Denmark also must limit their number of customers. The government is advising residents to limit social contacts over the Christmas holidays.

“We are not talking about shutting down the whole country as we did last year,” Frederiksen said.

Last year, Denmark was one of the first European countries to close schools because of the pandemic.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



