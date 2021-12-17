Russia broadens security demands from West, seeking to curb US and NATO influence on borders

But the latest announcement by the Kremlin underscored its escalating confrontation with the West over Ukraine, which Russia views as part of its political orbit. It also raised worries among analysts that Moscow is making requests it knows the United States will not agree to create a pretext for possible military action against Ukraine once those demands are spurned.

The central tenets of Russia’s “sphere of influence” doctrine — including demands for an effective veto on other nations’ foreign and security policies — have repeatedly been dismissed as nonstarters by NATO officials. A senior Biden administration official described some Russia’s demands as “unacceptable” to Washington and said Moscow “knows that.”

MOSCOW — Russia on Friday spelled out its demands for sweeping new security guarantees from the United States and NATO, demanding pledges that would halt NATO eastward expansion and block US military ties with former Soviet states.

Russia published two lists of demands — to Washington and NATO — the latter calling for the removal of all NATO military infrastructure installed in Eastern European countries after 1997, effectively seeking to rework the consequences of the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991 that left Russia weakened for years.

The demands on NATO would also prevent the alliance carrying out any military activity outside its territory in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

A senior Biden administration official, during a briefing with reporters on Friday, dismissed some of Russia’s demands as “unacceptable” for the United States and said it was unhelpful to conduct the negotiations in public.

The official said the United States will not compromise on key principles on which European security is built, including the right of all countries “to decide their own future and their own foreign policy, free from outside interference.”

“There are some things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable. You know, they know that,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter. “But there are other things that we are prepared to work with and merit some discussion. That said, we will do this with our allies and partners.”

The official did not give details on what could be on the table for negotiations, but issues such as weapon deployments and military exercises have been part of previous talks.

Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine has raised Western alarm that President Vladimir Putin may be weighing a new attack on Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces have battled Russian-backed separatists since 2014 in a conflict that has claimed about 14,000 lives. Russia denies it plans any move across the border, but has used the crisis to press its demands that Ukraine remains out of NATO.

In a video meeting last week, President Biden warned Putin that Russia would face tough new sanctions, in the case of a military escalation against Ukraine. The European Union is also debating possible new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Russia’s demand that NATO bar the admission of Ukraine, Georgia, or any other country on NATO’s eastern flank has long been ruled out by the alliance.

“Moscow has not only been asking for things it cannot get, but in a way they know will ensure they cannot attain them. Serious negotiations are done behind closed doors. Something is very wrong with this picture,” tweeted military analyst Michael Kofman, of the CNA security think tank, adding that Russia’s mounting demands “should make one pessimistic about the trajectory.”

The deal Russia seeks with the United States — which is certain to be rejected by Washington — would significantly weaken Ukraine, forcing it to abandon its aspirations to join NATO, and cutting Kyiv off from the US military aid and weapons.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, amplified the pressure from Moscow, calling for urgent action to begin talks immediately.

“There is no readiness to even enter into negotiations from the other side, but let’s see what happens next,” he said.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Friday in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba questioned why Russia released its proposals to the public.

“Does it understand that these initiatives are not feasible and therefore they do not expect any positive reaction from the United States, or do they want to turn these negotiations into a big PR campaign?” Kuleba said.

He added that Russia dictating Ukraine’s relationship with Western powers was “out of the question” and expected NATO and the United States to flatly reject it. “I mean, the very idea is embarrassing,” he added. “So I don’t think that either the United States or NATO will actually accept it in principle.”

The senior Biden administration official said the United States is prepared to enter talks and is discussing with allies the best format for the negotiations on Russia’s long list of demands. The United States plans to get back to Moscow sometime next week with a more concrete proposal on how to proceed, the official said.

The official said Washington would not be having any conversations with Moscow about European security without the involvement of European allies. As the diplomatic conversations get underway, they stand a far better chance of succeeding if Russia de-escalates the situation on the border with Ukraine, the official said.

“It’s going to be very hard to get partners and allies to engage with the kind of intimidation that is going on now,” the official said.