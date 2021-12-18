Lil Nas X, Mitski, Lizzo, and more: Barack Obama drops his favorite music of 2021

Former president Barack Obama topped off his own “best of the year in arts” list on Friday with the release of his favorite music of 2021.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprised that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” Obama wrote in a Twitter post that included a thread with his favorite books and movie picks revealed earlier this week. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your playlist.”

Among the former president’s favorites are are “The Only Heartbreaker” by Mitski, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” by The War On Drugs ft. Lucius, and “Rumors” by Lizzo ft. Cardi B. Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses,” also caught Obama’s ear, as did “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.