Lil Nas X, Mitski, Lizzo, and more: Barack Obama drops his favorite music of 2021

Former president Barack Obama topped off his own “best of the year in arts” list on Friday with the release of his favorite music of 2021.
“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprised that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” Obama wrote in a Twitter post that included a thread with his favorite books and movie picks revealed earlier this week. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your playlist.”
Among the former president’s favorites are are “The Only Heartbreaker” by Mitski, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” by The War On Drugs ft. Lucius, and “Rumors” by Lizzo ft. Cardi B. Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses,” also caught Obama’s ear, as did “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.
Here’s a look at Obama’s 2021 favorites in music:
- “The Only Heartbreaker” by Mitski
- “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” by The War On Drugs ft. Lucius
- “Tala Tannam” by Mdou Moctar
- “Magnolia Blues” by Adia Victoria
- “Witchoo” by Durand Jones & The Indications & Aaron Frazer
- “Formwela 10″ by Esperanza Spalding
- “Gold Chains” by Genesis Owusu
- “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
- “Woman” by Little Simz ft. Cleo Sol
- “Pepas” by Farruko
- “Go Down Deh” by Spice ft. Sean Paul & Shaggy
- “Freedom” by Jon Batiste
- “It’s Way With Me” by Wye Oak
- “Nobody” by Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill
- “Nightflyer” by Allison Russell
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
- “Patria Y Vida,” by Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, el Funky
- “Notice” by Tammy Lakkis
- “Armash” by Teddy Afro
- “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To” by Courtney Barnett
- “Volvi” by Aventura & Bad Bunny
- “Headshots (4R Da Locals)” by Isaiah Rashad
- “Boomerang” by Yebba
- “In My Blood” by MO3 & Morray
- “Ya” by Yendry
- “Rumors” by Lizzo ft. Cardi B
- “Walking At A Downtown Pace” by Parquet Courts
