Kids rate the books Globe Santa brought them: Thumbs up!









By Christopher Tangney

Globe Correspondent

We may live in a digital world, but there’s an old saying that still rings true: reading is fundamental.

“I loved reading the books that I received last year, which were Everything on a Waffle, The Cricket in Times Square and Charlotte’s Web,” a 10-year-old girl wrote to Globe Santa.

Gift packages from Globe Santa have long included books, and the youngster’s letter leaves no doubt as to why that tradition is important.

“These stories inspired me and showed positive character traits like friendship, perseverance, faith and being grateful” she wrote.

Her 7-year-old sister read all three books as well, and crossed The Trumpet of the Swan off her list while she was at it. The 7-year-old also wanted to show Globe Santa the acrostic poem she recently wrote.

‘Winter Awaits Us!’

Wondrous, white blanket of snow,

In the chilly, cold and frozen air.

Nature brings both danger and delight,

The friendly snowman awaits us.

Ever so warm in my thick jacket,

Running freely in the thick blanket of snow.

A 12-year-old girl from Roxbury explained why she’d like to find books among her holiday gifts.

“I love to read a lot so I think I need books to expand my vocabulary,” she wrote.

Her 10-year-old sister added a note of her own, suggesting she is keeping her career options open: She wants to grow up to be either a “make-up artist or a dentist,” and so would like toys that “help with beauty and teeth.”

And there’s a single mother from a town west of Boston who wrote to Globe Santa to help her 6-year-old son.

She’s been out of work since the pandemic began and said the gifts she received last year were a blessing.

“[My son] believes in Santa so whenever I receive your amazing gifts I wrap them and write ‘From Santa.’ He loved the monster truck you got him last year and the books are great also because he has autism and he loves to read,” she wrote.

These three families will join more than 17,000 others across Greater Boston in receiving assistance from Globe Santa this holiday season.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, books, games and other gifts to families in need during the holidays.

In total, some have benefitted from the annual fund drive.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com