18-year-old man facing charges after crashing head-on into vehicle in Dracut

Maguire was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 on Merrimack Avenue Friday evening, and had crossed the double yellow line into the oncoming traffic twice to pass cars, police said. The black truck crashed into a white Honda Accord, driven by a 24-year-old Lawrence woman, in the area of 1156 Merrimack Ave. at about 6:30 p.m., according to the statement.

Aiden Maguire of Lowell is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of marijuana, and a marked lanes violation, Dracut police said in a statement.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck head-on into a vehicle in Dracut and had to be taken by helicopter to an area hospital, police said Saturday.

Maguire was ejected from the vehicle and had “obvious trauma” when rescue crews arrived, police said. He was taken to a landing zone and then flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

Rescue crews used a hydraulic tool to extricate the woman from the white Honda Accord, police said She was taken by ambulance to the Lowell General Main Campus.

A male passenger who was with Maguire at the time of the crash allegedly fled the scene, police said. Police set up a perimeter and began to search for him, with the assistance of a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, the Tewksbury Police Department K-9 unit, and Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council K-9 unit.

They were unable to find him, police said.

Dracut police have requested that the Massachusetts Department of Motor Vehicles to have Maguire’s license status filed as an immediate threat. The cause of the crash is under investigation and more charges may be forthcoming, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.