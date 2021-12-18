Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod : Highlights last week included the still present bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham, an extremely late Arctic tern at Race Point in Provincetown where a late sooty shearwater was also observed, and a rose-breasted grosbeak visiting a feeder in Centerville.

Birders throughout the Commonwealth are asked to watch their feeders carefully for interesting birds during the next couple weeks, especially with the prospect of snow, since the annual National Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be taking place until Jan. 5.

Bristol County: Notables were a Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill in Acushnet, a pink-footed goose in Fairhaven, and a greater white-fronted goose at the Somerset Reservoir in Somerset.

Plymouth County: This area continues to host an ash-throated flycatcher at Turkey Hill Preserve in Hingham, a cackling goose at the Eel River Preserve in Plymouth, a black-headed gull in Plymouth Harbor, a prairie warbler in Scituate, and a Baltimore oriole at Weir River Farm in Hingham.

Norfolk County: Among sightings were a rufous hummingbird still visiting a feeder at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline, an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, and a snow goose at Buckmaster Pond in Westwood.

Suffolk County: There were reports of two redheads on the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, a great egret at Belle Isle near the cemetery, a razorbill off Deer Island in Boston Harbor, a Nashville warbler in the Victory Garden along the Boston Fenway, and a Virginia rail and a sora at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Middlesex County: Highlights included two greater white-fronted geese at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, two cackling geese and two sandhill cranes at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, another cackling goose at Kaveski Farm in Concord, a yellow-breasted chat at the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park in Somerville, a glaucous gull, an Iceland gull, a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, an orange-crowned warbler near Blair Pond in Cambridge, and a very late indigo bunting at the Barrett’s Mill Conservation Land in Concord.

Essex County: Standouts were an eared grebe and a thick-billed murre at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a greater white-fronted goose at Suntaug Lake in Peabody, a canvasback at Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, and a passing Atlantic puffin at Andrews Point in Rockport.

Worcester County: There were 36 fish crows and a black vulture in Blackstone, four Iceland gulls at Crystal Lake in Gardner, a red-throated loon and a long-tailed duck at the Wachusett Reservoir, and a sandhill crane at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster.

Berkshire County: A Barrow’s goldeneye, a red-throated loon, and a red-necked grebe were seen at the Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, a greater white-fronted goose at Richmond Pond in Richmond, and four red crossbills in Savoy.

Franklin County: Among reports were a snow goose in Orange, two northern shrikes at the Orange Airport, and a remarkable summer tanager visiting a feeder at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland.

Hampshire County: A possible western meadowlark was seen at the Honey Pot in Hadley, a snowy owl at Arcadia Sanctuary, a yellow-breasted chat at Mitch’s Way in Hadley, four long-tailed ducks and a Bonaparte’s gull at the Windsor Dam at Quabbin Reservoir, and a continuing cackling goose at the pond on the UMass campus.

Hampden County: A remarkable total of four pink-footed geese was seen along with five northern shovelers at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, and another pink-footed goose was sighted at Stanley Park in Westfield. In downtown Springfield, a snowy owl was sighted.

Martha’s Vineyard: A western tanager was observed, and at Nantucket a tufted duck was spotted at Long Pond, and a dickcissel was spied along Madaket Road.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.