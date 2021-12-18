Canton man arrested after allegedly bringing gun into Worcester high school, police say

Police said they were called to Doherty Memorial High School on Thursday to gather information about Weekes, who is believed to have brought the gun into the school on Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., the statement said.

Jerome Weekes, 41, is being charged with carrying a firearm on campus, Worcester police said in a statement.

A Canton man was arrested after he allegedly brought a handgun into a Worcester high school looking for another student who was having issues with his daughter, police said Saturday.

On Wednesday, Weekes was seen with a handgun inside his car parked outside of the school and he then entered the building with his daughter after dismissal, police said.

“Mr. Weekes had an object in the front pocket of his sweatshirt which appeared to be a handgun,” the statement read.

The two went to a specific classroom and looked around and also searched hallways and corridors, police said. Both left the building “after a short period of time” without incident, according to the statement.

Requests for comment to school officials were not immediately returned Saturday evening.

Weekes was arrested by Canton police Friday evening, according to the statement.

No further information was immediately available.

